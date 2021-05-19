As the No. 1 seed in Division C, Pleasant Grove wasted no time establishing dominance in its second round playoff game against Cedar Valley.
The Vikings took an 8-0 lead after one quarter and got big offensive nights from Lane Berg, Sean Bezzant and Luke Smith in a 20-4 blowout victory on Wednesday in Pleasant Grove.
PG scored three times in the first three minutes with goals from Berg, Brigham Burbidge and McKay Lindsay and the scoring continued through the first quarter. Berg’s goal with under two minutes to play gave the Vikings a commanding 8-0 lead.
“The one thing we do really well is our attacks move pretty well,” PG coach Brae Burbidge said. “When we’re on, we’re on. When we’re off it’s horrible. But tonight we got to move quick. The guys got to move fast and that helped us a lot.”
The lead reached 10-0 on Smith’s third goal before Samuel Woodruff got Cedar Valley on the board. A late score from Doug Jenkins pushed the Pleasant Grove advantage to 13-1 at halftime.
Bezzant scored back-to-back goals late in the third quarter for a 15-3 Vikings lead.
“This is a solid team,” Coach Burbidge said. “The hard thing that we have is we’re just in a ruthless region right now. We’ve got Corner Canyon, American Fork and Lone Peak, and they’re all stacked.
“But these guys are really resilient. They are fairly young but we have a great history at Pleasant Grove with more than 20 years of club play. I’ve coached at PG for almost 17 years. We’ve got a good solid club background and a good, solid youth program. I think that’s what will help these guys.”
No. 16 Cedar Valley, which defeated No. 17 Clearfield in the first round, finishes its first season with a 5-12 record.
Pleasant Grove (6-10) moves on to the Division C quarterfinals and will host No. 9 seed Skyridge, a 12-11 winner over No. 8 Judge Memorial, on Friday. During the regular season, the Vikings beat Falcons twice (13-2, 11-7).
Burbidge said he thinks his team has potential to do well in the Division C tournament.
“We have to raise our level,” Coach Burbidge said. “One thing about this team is when they show up, they show up super solid.. When they don’t it’s a real collapse. But when they show up they do so beautifully.”