Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.