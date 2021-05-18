The Timpview girls lacrosse team had a serious conversation during halftime of its Division B state playoff game against Pleasant Grove.
The T-Birds and Vikings were tied at 6-all at the break but that would change quickly.
“Over halftime we talked about it and we knew we could play better,” T-Birds senior Whitney Sheffield said. “We decided this wasn't going to be our last game.”
Timpview combined strong defense, excellent passing and a quick transition game to go on a 5-0 scoring run in the second half, holding on for a 12-9 victory on Tuesday.
“I think our defense did a really good job of having each other's backs,” T-Birds coach Sarah Bowman said. “They were having good first and second slides and recovering super well to find their girls and shut down PG's offense. Our girls are very good at capitalizing on opportunities when they see them and not being afraid to drive or assist if the defense collapses.”
Sheffield took advantage of a late PG penalty and scored to tie the game at 6-all with 17.1 seconds left in the half.
She had her handprints all over the 5-0 run to start the second half. She scored a goal for a 7-6 lead then fed Dani Gallman for a goal just 17 seconds later. Gallman returned the favor with a great pass into the crease to Sheffield for a goal and a 9-6 advantage. Moments later, Keeley Gibson – who left the game momentarily because of an injured finger – outraced the PG defense on a 40-yard run to the goal and Timpview led 10-6. A sharp pass from Yve Scribner to Gabrielle Hall resulted in another score and the T-Birds took an 11-6 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
“I think we started playing smarter and making smarter passes,” Sheffield said. “They were doubling us really hard so we were making sure we were getting those passes off fast. We were just having fun. It was a way better second half.”
Timpview might have built even more on the margin but for some nice work in goal by Pleasant Grove's Elisabeth Stringham, who turned away several penalty opportunities. The Vikings got a nice leaping goal from Eliza Berg and another score from Mackenzie Sulz with 59 seconds to play to cut the T-Birds lead to three. But Timpview effectively ran out the rest of the clock for the victory.
Bowman, who played high school lacrosse at Park City and added a year playing for BYU, has been leading the Timpview club program for the past five seasons.
“We've been lucky,” she said. “We had an established program before the (UHSAA) sanctioning happened. I definitely think lacrosse is a growing sport. We need to get athletes that play multiple sports because that's a big deal. We need to get sticks into girls' hands in eighth grade and a junior program is very helpful.
“I just love the game. I also love working with teenage girls and seeing them be successful. To me the most important part of building a program is building a whole athlete. It's been great to build a culture at Timpview where everyone cares about each other. I think that translates onto the field in building a really positive, successful team.”
Sheffield led Timpview with four goals. The T-Birds move on to the quarterfinals and will host No. 5 American Fork, which routed Maple Mountain 23-8 on in Tuesday's opening round.
"I think we can buckle down and do what we need to do when it's needed,” Bowman said.