For a first-year lacrosse program, every big play is a milestone.
So is every win.
No. 15 seed Springville raced past No. 18 Provo 12-2 on Saturday in the first round of the boys lacrosse Division C Tournament behind seven goals from speedy senior attacker Karsen Norman.
While the Utah High School Activities Association approved lacrosse last season, Springville wasn't sanctioned to start its program. In fact, head coach Jared Ottley's son, Cameron, and daughter, Olivia, transferred to Timpview for the opportunity to play – and saw their seasons cut short by the pandemic.
This season, the Ottleys are back together, including freshman goalkeeper Sawyer.
“They came back this year to help start this thing,” Jared Ottley said.
Ottley has been coaching lacrosse in south Utah County for nine years and some of his seniors – Cameron Ottley, Zac Mitchell and Jackson Rapier, among others – were the first athletes he coached at the youth level.
“Just about every player in the Nebo School District that plays lacrosse, I've coached them,” Ottley said. “It's awesome to see when we play Maple Mountain, or Spanish Fork or Salem Hills to have that relationship with those kids.”
Ottley jokingly reminded his players after the game that they are the first Springville boys lacrosse team to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Yeah, they are the only Springville team to compete for a season, but every milestone is important.
“Right now one of our big things is raising interest,” he said. “We're getting kids out and getting the excited about playing lacrosse. We have kids that are showing up and saying, 'I'm going out for this sport next year.' For us, some of the other milestones are when the new kids get their first assist, or their first goal or they go out there and make a big play. We celebrate them just as much as we celebrate a win.”
Norman has been the focal point of the offense this season. His seven goals on Saturday gives him 47 this season.
“It's been great getting to know the boys,” he said. “We've gotten a lot better throughout the season and we're a lot better than we were when we started. This is really exciting to win a playoff game. It feels like an accomplishment. It's something we did first for Springville. I'm really proud of my teammates.”
The Red Devils took an early 2-0 lead then Norman spun around a defender for a score and a 3-0 advantage. Rapier notched a goal and Springville led 4-0 after the first period.
The second period belonged to the goalkeepers. Sawyer Ottley and Provo's Lucas Becerra both turned away multiple shots with good stick work and the half ended with Springville on top 4-0.
Norman scored three times in the third period and his third goal was a beauty. Norman stole a Provo pass and sprinted into scoring territory. He faked a pass, the fired a shot for a 7-1 Springville advantage.
“Karsen can think quickly on his feet,” Jared Ottley said. “I think his size is an advantage. Teams underestimate a short kid but he's able to move under people.”
Cameron Ollerton added a goal late for an 8-1 Red Devil lead. Norman scored three more times in the fourth period along with a score from Brighton Platt for the final 12-2 margin.
“There we a lot of good looks today,” Norman said. “Some of them, I wish we could have connected better but we did what we could. Catching and passing is the biggest key. We need to be able to move the ball around quickly. Me being on the smaller side, and being able to shift around the defenders is definitely a plus.”
Jayson Molina and West Moyes scored goals for Provo (2-13).
Springville (6-10) will travel to No. 2 seed Bear River (7-9) next Wednesday for a second round Division C playoff game.
“For some people the expectation going against Bear River is that we won't be able to bring the same caliber of what they have,” Jared Ottley said. “But if we can get more of what we played like in the second half today, we'll be able to make it a competitive game.”