Last year, Pleasant Grove opened the volleyball season with limited fans allowed in Valhalla Gym due to the pandemic and just three students in attendance.
The 2021 opener was entirely different.
An enthusiastic and dialed-in student section voiced their approval all match long on Tuesday as Pleasant Grove swept Lehi 25-17, 25-18, 25-21.
“We definitely fed off the energy of the student section,” said senior Sadie Scoville, who led the Vikings with 13 kills. “It’s nice to have them come and not have to buy a ticket. So we fed off their energy and we created our own as well. It just kept building and building.”
Pleasant Grove, which ended its 2020 season in an epic five-set loss to eventual runner-up Copper Hills in the Class 6A semifinals, returns four starters in junior Brooklyn Fely and seniors Scoville, Ashley Gneiting and Avery Fowler. Those four players did a lot of the damage as the Vikings led throughout all three sets against Lehi.
“Our seniors and those returning starters are really strong,” Pleasant Grove coach Kim Hawkey said. “They have experience so they are going to carry us through a lot this year. I just liked that we were able to get in system, run some plays and be aggressive. The middle going up and having the outside follow, that seemed to work really well. I like that they stuck together as a team and played for each other. It felt fun today.”
Pleasant Grove got out to a 7-3 lead in Set 1 on a Scoville kill and had a comfortable advantage the whole set. Fely went off the block to get to set point and Gneiting got the winning point in a 25-17 victory.
The Vikings led 12-7 in Set 2 after setter Bella Houtz scored on a crafty dump set but Lehi began to find some rhythm and closed to within 13-11 on a kill from Ajah Rajvong. Pleasant Grove took control at that point and grabbed an 18-11 lead on a service ace from Houtz. The Vikings won Set 2 25-18 on a kill from Fely to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
PG led all of Set 3 but couldn’t shake the Pioneers, who relied on the strong right arm of senior Avery Shewell (16 kills). One of her kills pushed Lehi to within one, 15-14, but that was as close as the visitors could get. Fely got the Vikings to set point with a tip and on the ensuing serve, Scoville found herself uncovered at the net. She blasted the winning kill for the 25-21 victory and the match.
“The biggest thing was we served aggressively and served our targets,” Hawkey said. “We were able to get Lehi out of system. I think the first game we definitely played cleaner but not as much in the second two sets. Our serve receive and our free ball passing dropped a little bit.
“It was awesome having the student section and the community here to support us. That’s something we really couldn’t do last year.”
Gneiting and Fely contributed 10 kills each for Pleasant Grove (1-0), while Houtz had 13 digs and Fowler added ten.
I loved our energy,” Scoville said. “That’s been the main focus at practice, to keep our energy high the whole time even when we’re tired. We definitely did that today. We just want to keep improving and hopefully win a state championship, of course. That’s everyone’s goal.”
Pleasant Grove will host Bingham next Tuesday while Lehi (0-1) is at Uintah on August 26.