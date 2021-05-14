Lone Peak’s final 100 minutes of play on Friday went about like the entire season, ultimately leading to the intense disappointment of coming up just short.
On this occasion, the Knights were handed a brutal first round loss to Fremont in a game that was ultimately decided on penalty kicks, with the Silverwolves winning that final duel 4-3. The result left several of Lone Peak’s players relatively despondent, with their head coach, Kofi Johnson, doing his best to console each of them after.
“It’s just really, really tough to have it end like this,” Johnson said. “We fought so hard, and I’m so proud of how we fought back — but this is so tough and now we’re just going to move on and do our best to learn from it.”
Lone Peak did learn to fight through an 1-0 deficit incurred early in the first half by sticking with it until the bitter end, or at least near to that end.
With just 1:13 remaining in regulation, the Knights’ consistent pressure on Fremont’s goal finally yielded dividends, as a hard tackle by the Silverwolves led to a penalty kick. The PK was put through by Lone Peak forward Nico White, tying the game at 1-1 and all but guaranteeing an improbable overtime period.
“We kept our heads up and really fought. I’m so proud of how we kept at it, and then finally had it pay off toward the end there,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of opportunities that missed out, so it was great to get that one.”
Indeed most of regulation, and even into the two overtime periods featured Lone Peak dominating possession, leading to a bevy of scoring opportunities and shots on goal.
But none of those opportunities culminated into goals.
The same results continued into the two overtime periods, with one particular barrage with just two minutes left in the second overtime period saw four shots on goal within the span of about 20 seconds, with none finding the back of the net.
That’s not to say Fremont wasn’t without scoring opportunities, with one prime look coming early in the first overtime period after an errant goal kick found Silverwolves’ sophomore Tyler Ware with the ball and a wide open goal. But thanks to yeoman work by Lone Peak’s Kyle Paskett, the kick didn’t cross the goaline as Paskett kicked the attempt away.
“We had a lot of guys step up today — especially the seniors, so I’m very proud of that,” Johnson said. “Fremont was just a little bit better, and that’s how they were able to finish us off.”
The match was decided on a kick save by Fremont goalie Samuel Batt, leaving Lone Peak players devastated, with Johnson quick to console them.
“My message to all of them is to learn from it and understand that everything takes work and nothing comes easy in life,” Johnson said. “You have to keep at it and take nothing for granted. We did a lot of that, I thought, today and throughout the year, but ultimately it wasn’t enough, which is something I hope we all can learn from and be better.”
As mentioned, Friday’s ultimate disappointment largely followed the course of the entire season for the Knights.
“It’s tough, because we had a lot of great seniors who were so close in so many games,” Johnson said. “But like I said, we just have to move on and learn from this.”