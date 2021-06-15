Skyridge senior Austin Wallace has made a name for himself with his dynamic ability to score goals — but he has also had a “Scott Sterling” moment.
The fictional character became famous when the BYUtv show “Studio C” did a skit in 2014 where Sterling stopped soccer shots by blocking them with his face.
Wallace’s experience in 2020 was definitely not a television simulation.
“I was playing center back against Bingham in the Graduation Cup last June,” Wallace said in a phone interview on Monday. “They somehow got past us and our keeper came out, so I tucked back in to cover for him on the goal line.
“This guy drills a ball and I just throw my face right at it and just block the crap out of the thing. Everyone remembers that because it just drilled my face. That was a really fun experience.”
Anyone wondering why the Falcon star would put himself in that position in a game that didn’t even mean anything doesn’t know Wallace.
The senior is a player who drives himself hard to be at his best at all times, whether it is in practice or in a game.
“Whether I’m going to get hurt is not something I really think about going into challenges,” Wallace said. “I’m just like, I’m going to get the ball. I’m not really worried about what happens afterward. Maybe I should be but I end up not caring too much. I want every ball, every win. The harder I work the more success I have.”
Wallace’s hard work, toughness and tenacity played a huge role in getting Skyridge to the 2021 6A state title game (which they nearly won, losing on penalty kicks).
Those characteristics earned Wallace the distinction of being named the 2021 Daily Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“Getting the awards are really nice, especially when we didn’t win the state championship like we wanted to,” Wallace said. “Having those awards be specifically for me does feel good.”
Falcon head coach Jerry Preisendorf said Wallace earned the honor by how he acted every day.
“He treated practice like a game,” Preisendorf said. “To him, you were there to train, to get ready. He showed leadership in how you train. He’d work hard and he would hold other players accountable because they had a goal. On the field, he would urge them to give that last percentage because he did that. When you have a leader like Austin, you have someone who asks you to do something and then they are showing you how to do it. That’s a great combination. He backs everything that he does with high-level play.”
Wallace is listed on the roster as being 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds but he never let his size limit his drive. He would battle with anyone to get to the ball.
Preisendorf said the Falcon star countered with athleticism and a great understanding of the game.
“He is sneaky fast,” Preisendorf said. “Everyone knows he’s fast but there’s another gear in there somewhere. He lulls the other team to sleep. He’s a very heady player as well. He understood angles and where the ball was going to go. He is a very good athlete, a great player and a great kid.”
Wallace held himself to a high standard and always wanted to win.
“Because of that, I take everything seriously in every practice and every game,” Wallace said. “We had individual drills that are competitive but it’s supposed to be fun. I took that drill so seriously. Every time my team would lose I’d be all pissed off. With how hard I’ve worked for all of it, I think I really want things bad and so what happens is I treat every practice so seriously.”
With his talents, he felt responsible to contribute to the team’s scoring so when he wasn’t able to get the ball in the back of the net, he felt like he had let his squad down.
“After that chairmanship game, he came up to me, gave me a hug and he said, ‘I’m sorry,’” Preisendorf said. “I said, ‘Sorry for what?’ He said, ‘Sorry we couldn’t get this win for you in the championship.’ I’m like, ‘Man, you worked your butt off.’ He said, ‘But I didn’t score and that’s what I’m supposed to do.’ I told him I couldn’t accept his apology because he had done everything he could.”
Although not winning the title still stings, Wallace said he still appreciates what Skyridge accomplished and the opportunities they had.
“Just being able to play in Rio Tinto Stadium was amazing,” Wallace said. “We were close to getting there our sophomore year but didn’t get there, so I didn’t think we were going to get a chance again, honestly. Stepping onto the field and actually being able to play there in the stadium with all my teammates was definitely an awesome experience.”
In addition to his soccer success, Wallace enjoys basketball, drawing, reading and math. He said he is looking at going on to become a dentist.
His next step is to leave in August for a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mozambique. When he returns, he plans to head to Dixie State to continue playing soccer.
His advice to the next generation of high school soccer players is to understand the value of putting forth maximum effort to reach their goals.
“I think what players need is a strong work ethic,” Wallace said. “I feel like I’ve developed mine throughout the years from so many practices and games. It’s about just working so hard at something that you get better and better at it. I feel like that got me to where I am today.”