It would’ve been understandable for Timpview senior forward Lance Taylor to have lost focus for a minute or two late in Friday’s exciting 5A first round boys soccer game at No. 14-seed Lehi.
With the game tied and time winding down, Taylor had made a great move to create an opening in front of the Pioneer goal — only to see his shot get blocked and eventually kicked out of bounds.
But moping about missed opportunities isn’t Taylor’s style.
“I had just missed that great chance but I missed it,” Taylor said. “It happens. You’ve just got to look up and focus on the next kick. You can’t change the last one.”
That meant he was prepared when the Thunderbirds ran a play off a long throw-in and the ball landed at Taylor’s foot.
That goal turned out to be the game-winner in a contest that featured both excellent play and high-level sportsmanship. Someone had to win and this time it was No. 19-seeded Timpview’s turn as it got the 2-1 victory over Lehi and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
“It was the most amazing feeling,” Taylor said. “It’s big for us especially because Timpview hasn’t gotten past this point in the playoffs for five or six years. It’s a big morale boost for our team.”
Thunderbird head coach Mathew Wheatley lauded Taylor’s performance both in Friday’s contest and throughout the year.
“He’s phenomenal,” Wheatley said, “He’s a super-coachable young man and he doesn’t get down.”
Wheatley felt like his team came in well-prepared for a third dogfight against the Pioneers.
“The last two games that we’ve had with Lehi were just brutal,” Wheatley said. “Both teams had chances to win at any moment and they came through both times. We knew it’d be tough. We’re just going to go play and work our butts off, and they did. It was a lot of fun.”
The visitors didn’t take long to strike, notching a goal in the fifth minute when Timpview senior midfielder Ammon Oyler hit a blast that ricocheted off the post and into the net.
“We knew goals would be hard to come by,” Wheatley said. “They’ve got a phenomenal goalie and their backline is tough, so we knew it would be hard to score. When we scored, we were super-excited and thinking we were in a really good spot.”
The exuberance of having the lead was short-lived, however, as Lehi equalized just two minutes later when junior Christian Jones got deep into Thunderbird territory and chipped the ball into the goal.
“It was crazy,” Taylor said. “But our team powered through. We are a team that is focused on hard work. We’ve done that throughout the season.”
While the play surged back and forth and each side created some nice opportunities, no one was able to finish a shot until Lance got his to go in.
“I thought we were possessing the ball well but we couldn’t finish our chances,” Pioneer head coach Tim Graham said. “Hats off to Timpview’s program. They are a class program and have great coaches. We thought we had enough talent but we just couldn’t get the win.”
Lehi tried everything they could to answer for a second time but the Timpview defense turned aside every attack.
“It’s terrifying,” Wheatley said. “With every kick of the ball we’re just going crazy. With a couple minutes left, We told our backline and our midfield to just get everything up the field and again they listened.”
It was tough end to a season that featured a lot of great games for Lehi, some that went their way and some that didn’t. Graham couldn’t say enough, however, about the impact of his 2021 senior class.
“This was a core group that were sophomores and were basically shoved into a starting lineup, almost all of them,” Graham said. “They took it on their shoulders to really lead out. It was incredible to see them from sophomore year to now start to put this thing on their shoulders and carry this program.”
Timpview moves on to face No. 3 seed Brighton on the road at 4 p.m. Tuesday.