High school boys soccer stars got one more chance to don their school uniforms Saturday night at the Utah High School Soccer All Star Games, held in Syracuse.
Teams representing Utah Valley regions had to overcome deficits in both the 5A and 6A contests but came through big-time on their way to victory.
The 5A game featured an all-star team from Regions 7 and 8 (southern regions) battling a squad from Regions 5 and 6 (northern regions).
The northern group got the upper hand in the early going, building an impressive 4-1 lead that lasted into the second half.
That was when athletes from Utah Valley and other southern 5A schools rallied, scoring four straight to stun their northern counterparts, 5-4.
Goal scorers for the Region 7/8 all-star team were Luke Stegell (Timpanogas), Ammon Oyler (Timpview), Bryan Martinez (Mountain View), Rhett Anderson (Lehi) and Tayler Dummar (Wasatch).
The squad was coached by Jared Henry (Wasatch) and Eric Arthur (Mountain Ridge).
The 6A battle also featured the southern team coming from behind, although it wasn’t quite as dramatic.
The team representing Regions 1 and 2 had the edge in the early going, controlling possession in the first half and building a 1-0 advantage over the squad from Regions 3 and 4.
Let by two goals from Skyridge star Austin Wallace, the Region 3/4 team came storming back and surged to the 5-2 victory.
Other goals scorers for the Region 3/4 team were Lucio Holdaway (Pleasant Grove), Oliver Palafox (Bingham) and Braxton Bergholm (Westlake).
That squad was coached by Jerry Priesendorf (Skyridge) and Leo Gonzalez (Bingham).
Weber head coach Jan Swift was recognized at the second-half water break for his last high school game. He coached for 17 seasons and was part of three state championships (one as an assistant). He finished with a 179-89 record.