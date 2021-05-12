Eight teams in Class 6A boys soccer earned first round byes in the 2021 state tournament with three coming from Utah Valley.
Only three teams in Class 5A get the same luxury with Wasatch being the only local squad that gets to skip the first round.
No. 2 Skyridge, No. 5 Westlake and No. 8 Pleasant Grove highlighted the 6A state tournament bracket that was officially released by the Utah High School Activities Association on Wednesday morning.
No one came close to undefeated Weber, which got the top seed, but the differences between the No. 2 spot and the No. 9 spot weren't that large (just seven percentage points separated those eight squads).
The Falcons (13-4 overall) benefitted significantly from have the best opponent's winning percentage in the classification in the ratings percentage index (RPI) formula that determined the playoff seedings. That was what gave Skyridge that spot over No. 3 Herriman (13-3) and No. 4 Davis (12-3-1).
Westlake (11-5) and Pleasant Grove (10-6) also did enough to get to advance through the first round and host their first opponent of the playoffs in the second round, which will take place at home sites on May 18.
The other two Utah Valley boys soccer teams will play in the first round on May 14 as No. 12 Lone Peak hosts No. 21 Fremont and No. 19 American Fork plays at No. 14 Granger.
In the 5A ranks, the 14-2 record the Wasps compiled was enough to give it the top spot over No. 2 Mountain Ridge (13-3) and No. 3 Brighton (12-4). Those teams will start their tournament at home on May 18 in the second round.
Since Class 5A has more teams, the rest of the squads in the classification will be playing in the first round (also at home sites).
No. 4 Maple Mountain (11-4), who missed being in the top three by 0.17 percentage points, will host No. 29 Cottonwood.
Two first-round battles will feature Utah Valley teams playing against each other as No. 6 Salem Hills welcomes No. 27 Orem to Salem, while No. 14 Lehi will host No. 19 Timpview in a Region 7 rematch.
The other home teams from Utah Valley in the 5A tournament is No. 9 Spanish Fork which will host No. 24 East.
No. 21 Timpanogos (at No. 12 Bountiful), No. 22 Provo (at No. 11 Viewmont), No. 25 Springville (at No. 8 Murray), No. 26 Mountain View (at No. 7 Alta) and No. 28 Payson (at No. 5 Farmington) will all be on the road looking to pull off big upsets.
All of the first round games are slated to take place on May 14 at 4 p.m.
For complete RPI details and brackets, go to UHSAA.org.