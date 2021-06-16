Here are the top softball players in the Utah Valley area in 2021:
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Pintar, Sr. SS, Spanish Fork
Dynamic leader who set the tone for the Dons on and off the field. She hit .425 with 14 home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 49 RBI while also taking on the defensive responsibilities at shortstop. She was a catalyst for the impressive Spanish Fork season.
Pitcher MVP: Avery Sapp, So. P, Spanish Fork
Dominating hurler who specialized in hitting her spots and forcing batter to catch up. She finished with a 1.25 ERA (second in the state) while hitting .506 with eight home runs, eight doubles and 34 RBI.
Offensive MVP: Mckenna Thomas, Sr. P, Springville
A dangerous presence every time she stepped in the box who hit .527 with 49 RBI, 13 home runs and 10 doubles. She also had a 3.14 ERA from the circle for the Red Devils.
Defensive MVP: Avery Takahashi, Sr. SS, Lehi
Excellent fielder who played a key role for the Pioneers throughout her career, batting .543 with 13 doubles, a triple and 25 RBI while limiting opposing offensive opportunities.
Coach of the Year: Natalie Jarvis, Spanish Fork
In her first full year at the helm for the Dons, Jarvis got the most out of her talented group of athletes. Spanish Fork battled many of the top teams in the state, only losing a single game on its way to the 5A state championship.
2021 All-Valley Softball Team(alphabetical order)
Trinity Benson, Sr. CF, Spanish Fork
Versatile leadoff hitter who ended up with a batting average of .545 with 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs, 33 RBI.
Heather Berrett, Jr. P, Skyridge
Aggressive thrower who finished 16-9 as a pitcher and led the Falcons to the Region 4 title, while adding 14 RBI at the plate.
J’Amy Davis, Sr. 2B, Spanish Fork
Key all-around player who had a batting average of .457 with 11 home runs, nine doubles and 41 RBI.
Jerika Fitting, Jr. SS, Westlake
Powerful offensive force (13 home runs, 10 doubles and four triples with 53 RBI) who also was an excellent defender.
Peyton Hall, So. P/INF, Spanish Fork
Great hitter (batting average of .519 and 11 home runs with 40 RBI) who also was tenacious making plays in the infield.
Jamisyn Heaton, Jr. 1B/3B, Lehi
Impressive batter who hit .424 with 12 home runs and 17 doubles with 39 RBI.
Emily Hicken, Jr. P, Timpanogos
Vital contributor who hit seven doubles and two home runs while driving in 21 RBI and going 13-7 from the circle.
Aubree Leonard, Jr. OF, Spanish Fork
Big-stage performer who hit .395 with eight home runs total (three in the state final series) and four doubles with 33 RBI.
Ashlyn Losee, Jr. C, Spanish Fork
Brilliant manager behind the plate who also had a batting average of .482 and hit seven home runs with 28 RBI.
Kaylee Lyman, Sr. P, Orem
Consistent athlete who hit .550 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles and 44 RBI while also taking on the pitching duties for the Tigers.
Bailey Marvin, Sr. P, Payson
Excellent two-way star who pitched (3.46 ERA) and also had a batting average of .486 and nine home runs with 31 RBI.
Irma Medina, So. C/INF, Skyridge
Clutch performer who had a knack for making big plays (11 doubles, four home runs, two triples and 35 RBI).
Kiley Mitchell, Jr. INF, Spanish Fork
Talented all-around player who hit .395 with 10 home runs and four doubles while driving in 36 runs.
Avery Nelson, Sr. SS/3B, Springville
Do-it-all star for the Red Devils with a batting average of .448 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 32 RBI.
Zoey Rose, Sr. P/UTIL, Pleasant Grove
Potent offensive threat who rarely go out, hitting .679 with 13 home runs, 22 doubles and 36 RBI.
Andrea Sweat, Jr. P, Wasatch
Excellent athlete who finished with a batting average of .465 with 52 RBI, 11 home runs and six doubles, and a 3.66 ERA.
Honorable Mention
American Fork: Brittany Fryer, Marae Decker, Hali Spencer
ALA: O. Carroll, A Carroll
Cedar Valley: Madi Leatham, Mikayla Bowling, Aly Lundberg, Chaleah Workman, Lauren Hunsaker
Juab: Taryn Anderson, Joey Kay, CheyAnn Lewis, Kaysee Flanders
Lehi: Myia Ockey, Madison Salisbury, Kenadee Beck, Ellie Cram, Grace Humes
Lone Peak: Megan Kriechbaum, Kora Lowe, Kaylee Rich
Maple Mountain: McKenna Cherrington, Ellie Jackson, Jettlee Ioane
Mountain View: S. Jenne, T. Lewis
Orem: Kinsley Goza, Alli Mickelsen, Amanda Pay, Yzzy Watts, Kambree Hemenway
Payson: Hailey Mangum, Rylie Raine, Cambry Partridge
Pleasant Grove: Brooke Fisher, Hadlee Walker, Hallie Young, Kaitlyn Phelon
Provo: Grace Porter, Cassidy Fife
Salem Hills: Taylan Haveron, Jaci Warner, Lexi Bishop, Cassidy Wilson, Tess Newitt
Skyridge: Elliot Plewe, Taya Tahbo, Dailee Maughan, Brightyn Turner
Spanish Fork: Oaklie Beckstrom, Emmie Olson, Kamryn Buchanon
Springville: Keelie Cheff, Emma Liddiard, Saige Ewing, Whitney Shepherd, Brooklyn Zajac
Timpanogos: Alana King, Taigely Parkinson, Breanna Mills
Timpview: Maddie Fell, Abby Hansen
Wasatch: Payge Armendariz, Maclee McPhie, Charly Cluff, Brylee Bigelow
Westlake: Addalie Purcel, Gentry Ryan, Brooklyn Gramse