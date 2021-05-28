The seniors on the 2021 Spanish Fork softball team had been through a lot during their careers.
As freshmen and sophomores, the Dons had reached the 4A title game but lost to Bear River in 2018 and to Tooele in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning this year was their last shot.
Although Spanish Fork came in as big favorites after the Dons rolled through the season with just a single loss, both Springville and Bountiful made things tough for Spanish Fork in the 5A tournament.
But when the Dons needed to be at their best against Mountain Ridge in the Championship Series at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex, Spanish Fork answered the call.
The Dons nearly duplicated Thursday’s 14-3 Game 1 five-inning win in Game 2 on Friday, hitting four home runs on their way to a dominating 13-2 five-inning victory to secure the 5A title.
“It was amazing,” Spanish Fork senior centerfielder Trinity Benson said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It was so fun. Before the game, we were all hyped. We just came out hot and we were just so geared up and ready to go. We just came out and we played our game, like it was just another game. We just came out and performed and played how we knew how to play.”
Don senior shortstop Brooklyn Pintar said coming through after all the adversity made winning the championship even sweeter.
Trinity and I have been on the other side of this twice, and we just knew how bad we wanted it,” Pintar said. “We had a great pitcher, we had great defense, we had great hitting, we have great team unity and I think it just all came together today.”
Spanish Fork head coach Natalie Jarvis had a huge grin and also felt some strong emotions as she talked about seeing her squad dominate in the finals.
“It was great to see them come out with the bats right off, come out and attack,” Jarvis said. “You could see they wanted it so much. They had that one-game-to-win mentality. I’m so proud of them. The fight has been there all year and it paid off. They worked all year for this.”
The Dons got another sterling performance from sophomore pitcher Avery Sapp, who kept the potent Sentinel hitters in check for most of the series.
She did give up a pair of solo home runs on Friday after the outcome was pretty much decided, but she made up for that on offense as she hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to help get the Spanish Fork offense rolling.
“You could tell that the drive that she had,” Jarvis said. “She knew when she needed to turn it on and she did it every single time. One of the unsung heroes was behind the plate in junior catcher Ashlyn Losee. She called an amazing game, which she has done the entire season. They’ve just both been workhorses for us.”
Sapp said that she wanted to step in and perform at a high level so the seniors could achieve their goals.
“I play with for the seniors,” Sapp said. “I play with them on the same traveling teams as well as in high school, so we are really tight. I just really enjoyed pushing for them. That helped me to push to be better and do better for them.”
She talked about how she is good friends with Pintar and she was thrilled to see her get that title she wanted so much. Pintar smashed a solo home run in the final at-bat of her high school career.
“It felt so good,” Pintar said. “This season has been up and down for me for sure. The beginning was a little slow and then I got going, but then COVID-19 took me in and it was kind of hard coming back. But it was good to see all the hard work pay off and I felt great.”
Jarvis had a tough time putting into words how happy she was for the seniors who had done so much for the Spanish Fork program.
“They deserved it,” Jarvis said. “They worked hard and they were leaders from Day 1. They worked through adversity and just deserved it. It was fun to see the leadership pay off.”
Benson said celebrating the championship with her team was the best experience.
“I’m so happy,” Benson said. “I don’t even have the words to say how amazing it is to be here with this team. This is the best team I’ve ever played on, and I can say like with confidence I love every single girl on this team. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. It’s just amazing the friendships I have and the memories we’ve made. It’s unforgettable.”