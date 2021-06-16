Spanish Fork senior shortstop Brooklyn Pintar has the genes to be extremely athletically intimidating. Her combination of size, power and skill makes her a force on the diamond, both offensively and defensively.
While the Dons definitely were glad Pintar was on their side, they also saw another side of her that made a big difference.
Her determination.
“She is a very planned-out young lady and has everything scheduled for everyone,” Spanish Fork head coach Natalie Jarvis said in a phone interview. “We knew exactly what we were wearing and when we were wearing it. She just kept the team in line. I think that’s why she’s going to go very far because she’s so organized. She knows what she wants when she wants it and what she’s got to do to get there.”
Pintar’s combination of drive, softball acumen and team leadership made her stand out on a team filled with great players, earning her the title of 2021 Daily Herald Softball Player of the Year.
“It is really indescribable (to be honored),” Pintar said. “It was a great season all around as a team, so it feels really nice to be rewarded and see all the hard work pay off.”
Pintar laughed as she talked about how she is known for how she is the “mom” for the Dons.
“Everyone jokes that I’m the mom of the group,” Pintar said. “I love to be organized and so everyone makes fun of it a little bit. I just really felt like they were all my sisters and there wasn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them. I just really wanted to get on the same page and meet our goal of being in that state championship game and getting the ring.”
She said she had seen in the past the importance of strong leadership and wanted to make sure the 2021 team could rely on that.
“I had really good seniors during my other three years and so I just really tried to be an example,” Pintar said. “I wanted to take my experience and help, to lead by example and just show how we do things at Spanish Fork.”
Jarvis called Pintar a “true leader” when she described the impact the senior had this year.
“She’s a great teammate and the girls absolutely love her,” Jarvis said. “They love to be around her. She was just a leader right from the get-go, in school life and academic wise as well as softball. She’s just a good kid. She’s one I’m going to miss, big time.”
It was a role that didn’t necessarily come naturally for Pintar, who played for the Dons all four years.
“She was quite shy to start with and just really wasn’t sure of herself,” Jarvis said. “Then she just really blossomed into a leader in every aspect of the word. She just grew and became what the team needed.”
Pintar said she has a lot of great memories from her time playing for Spanish Fork, although there were some tough moments along the way.
“It was definitely memorable, that’s for sure,” Pintar said. “My freshman year was awesome and we had a really good team that year. There were a lot of great role models and I learned so much just by watching. We had a good team again my sophomore year and we made a pretty good run. Junior year was hard, watching our season get canceled and our senior not being able to play. But then our senior year, I think it was all worth it. We took second place twice (in 2018 and 2019) and winning was everything we could have hoped for.”
She said that it was a thrilling experience to win the 5A crown, both for her individually and for her teammates that meant so much to her.
“It was indescribable,” Pintar said. “We’ve been told forever that there’s no better feeling than winning state but we hadn’t been able to quite experience it. That day was the best day. Avery (Sapp) pitched amazing that week and then to have everybody come through hitting. Watching everyone step up was all we could’ve wanted.”
Now that her high school career has come to a close, Pintar is turning her attention playing at Salt Lake Community College next season.
She knows she needs to put in the time and continue to develop her skills to be successful at the next level, but she believes having a strong mental game will be a big asset.
“That’s one thing that I’ve always tried to focus on,” Pintar said. “Everyone can play physically but having a good mental game is something that’s really hard to develop. I’ve tried to really develop that into how I play.”
Jarvis is confident that Pintar will find ways to succeed, since she understands the game so well and has the physical tools to be a force.
“She has a great bat,” Jarvis said. “There was one umpire who told me after she hit a home run that he’s never seen a girl hit the ball as far as she did. I had to agree because it was like a one-bouncer to the baseball fence. But even if her bat wasn’t on, she always contributed to the game in some way.”
In addition to softball, Pintar said she enjoys hiking and being with friends and family. She enjoys studying English and is considering working to get to law school at some point in the future.
She believes that her experiences and having to overcome challenges will pay off, whether in softball or in other areas of life. She said her advice to young softball players is to make the most of every moment.
“Natalie always told us from the first day as a freshman to play every game like it was your last, to play with no regrets,” Pintar said. “It became surreal because once COVID hit, you realized it really could be your last. One thing we try and tell all the young girls coming into the program is that we play hard and we play every game like it’s our last because we never know what’s going to happen.”