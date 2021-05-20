As a freshman and as a sophomore, Maple Mountain's Hudson Roney enjoyed quite a bit of success in the 5A state tennis tournament.
At No. 3 singles in 2018 and at No. 2 singles in 2019, Roney reached the semifinals before seeing his run come to an end.
This year, however, he chose a different route.
"I just wanted a better chance at winning a state championship," Roney said. "Because this is the one year I could play with my brother, I just thought it'd be fun to play with him at first doubles. It just lined up perfectly. That was kind of the thought process. Since this is our only chance to play, we went for it."
Hudson Roney teamed up with his younger brother, sophomore Harrison Roney and entered the 2021 5A state tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 8.
Being on a doubles team together hasn't always been easy, Hudson Roney admitted.
"It is a good and bad thing," Hudson Roney said. "We have good chemistry but was also call each other names and get mad at each other all the time. We're never trying to just break each other down. I think overall, our chemistry is better than anyone else that can just play together. I think it's a good chemistry but yeah, we can definitely get mad at each other, sometimes."
Maple Mountain coach Mike Cronquist said being siblings did present some challenges for the Roneys.
"The interaction between those two has grown over the year," Cronquist said. "At first there were some challenges that we had with that but they've really learned to work together and to lift each other up. That's really the biggest thing that there's never any complaining about missing a shot or not being where you're supposed to be. They've just been great together. We're really excited to be here and let them kind of showcase what they've worked for all season."
Hudson Roney also tackled an additional challenge as he was the only senior on the young Maple Mountain boys tennis squad. That meant he played a part in trying to set up the underclassmen for future success.
"I think it's a bittersweet experience," Hudson Roney said. "I played all four years on varsity and it's kind of sad to see it end. But I think this has probably been the most fun year to play because I've seen it all. I don't know. It's just a great experience."
Cronquist said Hudson Roney has been exemplary in his leadership role.
"He has been super consistent all year long," Cronquist said. "He just plays with a confidence and a consistency that just rubs off on to the other boys. That's what we're all trying to get them to emulate. We're lucky to have him and we're sad that he's a senior, although that happens to everybody."
The Golden Eagle senior said he plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but he's not sure what his step will be after that.
On Thursday, he was focused on seeing how far he and his brother could go.
"Reaching the final day would be a big W for me," Hudson Roney said. "I think it'd be so cool to say we finished Top 4 in the state. I feel like if we could go that far, if not more, it would mean everything."
The dreams for the Roneys ended up not coming true as they lost to a team from Brighton in three sets in the quarterfinals but now it will be on Harrison Roney to build on the experience in years to come.
It was a rough day for a lot of Utah Valley tennis players at the 5A tournament.
Only Wasatch senior Cooper Jenkins (No. 1 singles), Orem junior Solomon Jones (No. 3 singles), the Tiger duo of junior Christian Buss and sophomore Jace Fleming (No. 1 Doubles) and the Spanish Fork duo of senior Andrew Huish and junior Skyler Rigtrup (No. 2 Doubles) reached Saturday's semifinals.
Orem has the best team score as the Tigers are in fourth place after the first day of action.
The semifinal and final rounds of the 5A tournament will take place at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
