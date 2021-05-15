Someday there will be a boys tennis team that once again is able to knock off Lone Peak and take the top spot for themselves.
That day, however, was not going to come in 2021.
The Knights put together a stellar final day at the 6A state tournament Saturday at Liberty Park, winning all five semifinal matches and four of the five state titles (the only loss came when Knight sophomore Abe Robbins had to resign because he was cramping up).
That resulted in Lone Peak scoring 28 out of a possible 30 points in the event and winning their fifth straight title.
"I couldn't be more happy," Knight head coach Roger Baumgartner said. "They've worked so hard this year. We had a goal in mind. The last six years have been an unbelievable run for us. The work ethic of these guys is off the charts. They do everything we asked them to do to prepare how we want him to prepare for state. It's just a great, great group of kids."
The most thrilling final was at No. 1 singles where Knight senior TJ Wells played some incredible tennis to defeat American Fork sophomore, Caden Hasler, 6-4, 6-3.
"It was such a battle," Hasler said. "Props to Caden. I've grown up playing with him, so I've known his game and we are great friends. I knew it was going to be tough and I couldn't take anything for granted today. I had to come out and play my best. I had to stay super-calm mentally because I knew he was going to hit some amazing shots."
He said getting the victory was a great feeling but more because he knew it was a big step for his team.
"We've got a great team and I wasn't doing it for myself," Wells said. "I was doing it for all of them. They were all there with me the whole ride and cheering me along that whole match, so I was playing for them as well."
The Knights had solid supporters who moved from one title match to the next.
They were there for Knight freshman Griffin Karras when he defeated Corner Canyon junior Spencer Willes in the No. 3 singles match (6-3, 6-3), when Lone Peak No. 1 doubles team of senior Brayden Blodgett and junior Nate Ashton knocked off Charger sophomore Cole Jenkins and freshman Beau Welker (7-5, 6-0) and when the Knight No. 2 doubles squad of junior Lucas Jackson and junior Isaac Downs beat the American Fork duo of senior Tresan Hucks and sophomore Sam Jensen (6-1, 6-2).
"This team is special," Blodgett said. "We had so much unity this year. We have everyone from junior varsity coming up to support us and that really gives us energy on the court. It shows that we're the most focused team and ready to take it."
Blodgett explained that the tradition of success that has been established at Lone Peak pushed the team to be at its best.
"It motivates everyone," Blodgett said. "We want to keep that going. Some of the guys on the bus this morning were writing on their chests 'five-peat.' It showed that we were ready and coming in with the mindset that no one was going to beat us. That's the mindset that we have and it's paid off."
Baumgartner said he was pleased to see his boys come up big on the biggest stage.
"We've had some great finishes in the last five or six years but this year every position peaked at the right time," Baumgartner said. "We were playing absolutely the best when we needed to right here at the end. These guys have just played off the charts the last couple of days in this tournament."
Wells said the best part of winning the 2021 title was being able to do it as a group.
"I think the bond we've grown together means we will all be friends for life," Wells said. "We've done so much together. Every single guy is there to the last player. The bond that we've developed shows we will always have each other's backs. It's been perfect."