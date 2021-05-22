Orem junior Solomon Jones rifled a hard serve, then came charging toward the net. The return from his opponent, Brighton junior Davis Turley, came back high but still within reach.
Jones hammered the overhead volley and let out a roar of pure elation as he won his No. 3 singles semifinal contest Saturday and earned a spot in the 5A championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
It wasn't an easy match but Tiger head coach Kristi Dial said that's the type of player Jones is.
"He's a fighter," Dial said. "He's scrappy and he never gives up. He has some of the best footwork on our team. He can get to drop shots that just make me go, 'wow!' He never gives up."
Jones was the only Utah Valley tennis player to reach a championship in the 5A competition, but he ended up falling to Skyline junior Gunnar Wollar in the finals.
"It was so great to see him represent our team in such a tough state competition and make it to the finals," Dial said. "That was so huge for our team. His success is our whole team success so that makes it so rewarding."
For his part, Jones said he still felt like the tournament was a success.
"The tournament was awesome," Jones said. "I love coming here. There are lots of good players and fantastic competition. It's always nice to have good sportsmanship and that last match, even though it was rough, there was still some good sportsmanship."
Jones explained that he had stepped away from tennis for a little while, so playing well was a fulfilling experience.
"I've been playing with these kids ever since I was pretty young, losing to lots of them," Jones said. "It's nice to come back in high school after taking a break from tennis for a while and win some matches."
He believes that the defeat in the championship showed him that he needs to raise his level of competition.
"Your network means a lot," Jones said. "I am playing with people who aren't necessarily at the same level. If you want to play at the same level, you have to practice at that level. I think that it's always a great idea if you want to get better to play the people that beat you. People like this are exactly who I should be challenging and playing in the offseason."
Three other area representatives reached the semifinals but Wasatch senior Cooper Jenkins (No. 1 singles), Orem junior Christian Buss and sophomore Jace Fleming (No. 1 doubles) and Spanish Fork Spanish Fork senior Andrew Huish and junior Skyler Rigtrup (No. 2 doubles) all were eliminated before the finals.
The Tigers ended up with the best team scoring, securing fourth place while Skyline once again won the team championship.
In the 3A competition, Juab sophomore Levi Covington made a nice run to the finals in No. 3 singles before falling to Waterford junior Dawson Jenkins.
Wasp teammate sophomore Quinn Belknap reached the semifinals in No. 2 singles, while American Heritage sophomore Parker Peterson got to that point in No. 1 singles but both ended up losing to players from Waterford.
Juab ended up in third place in Class 3A, while Waterford was just able to hold off Rowland Hall to get the state title.