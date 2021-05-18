Tuesday was a day of mixed emotions for Salem Hills junior thrower Brekell Gammell.
The down side was that the Skyhawk star wasn’t able to hit the marks she hoped for as she competed in the javelin on the biggest stage at the 5A/6A state track meet at Davis High in Kaysville, coming up 17 feet short of her personal best.
On the plus side, however, she was still able to have the best throw in her division (130-feet, 7 inches) to win her first state title.
“I guess if you know that you can do more, you’re still going to have one of those rough days and so you just go with it,” Gemmell said. “My PR was 17 feet more but I just have to be happy with this and just go from there.”
After the year Gemmell had, she had plenty of reasons to have high expectations for herself.
“Since last year I didn’t have a season, I just wanted to throw this year,” Gemmell said. “One of my biggest goals was to break the 140-foot mark. I knew I could break that and go farther than that.”
Her breakthrough came at a memorable meet in Orem — although initially it seemed like her first through was going to be a disaster.
“We got a recording her tripping right before she actually threw the 5A record throw, which is great,” Salem Hills coach Travis Barney said. “That was one of the best days the whole year as she was throwing all in the 140s. She was having a ton of fun that day.”
Gemmell smiled as she remembered that day.
“It was honestly very exhilarating to just throw it, because it was my first throw,” Gemmell said. “I literally just went to my butt, then I got back up and just went for it after that. I fell down so I was like, if I’m going to go down I’m going to get something out of it.”
Although Gemmell would’ve loved to have hit those marks again on Tuesday, she excited about getting another year to continue to improve.
“I think it’s great just knowing I can throw 147, but I also know I have more I can go,” Gemmell said. “I know I can do even more than that.”
Barney said Gemmell is someone who will push herself even harder because of her state experience.
“They’re getting some competitions in over the summer and some offseason work,” Barney said. “She’s excited to do it. She had a wonderful year throwing this far but she definitely has plans to grow and keep improving when she comes back next year.”
The first day of the state track and field was all about field events (like Gemmell in the javelin), distance running and relays.
In the distance events, Provo senior John Hunter (5A) and Skyridge senior Max Davis (6A) both endured to win their respective 3,200-meter races.
“It was definitely both exhaustion and excitement but it was more satisfaction,” Davis said. “I knew going in that I was the No. 1 seed. It was just pride that put me through to the end. Then I was just so dead but I was OK with being that way because I knew that I had done what I came here today to do.”
Hunter comes from a family of elite runners but said that hasn’t been a big factor for him. He just wanted to go out and do his best.
“I wasn’t sure if I quite felt it but as soon as the race started, I felt really good because the kids were going slow,” Hunter said. “I was in the middle of the pack at the start. Some kids started making a move so I went with them, and that got me in the first of the pack. I started to just slowly catch up and then I ended up in front with around three laps ago. I was like, well, this is it, and I just kind of kicked it. I had quite a bit of energy so I knew if I kicked I’d probably be fine. I just kicked it and I ended up keeping first position.”
Other winners on Day 1 of the 5A/6A state track meet included
- The Lone Peak girls 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams (6A).
- The Timpanogos girls 4x200 relay team (5A).
- The Mountain View boys 4x200 relay team (5A).
- Mountain View sophomore Carter Walker in the high jump (5A).
- Westlake junior Elias Gerald in the high jump (6A).
- Orem junior Mark Bryant in the discus (5A).
After five events, Orem leads the 5A boys team competition while Timpview and Timpanogos are tied for second in the 5A girls side. Skyridge has the top spot in the 6A boys meet, while Lone Peak is setting the pace in the 6A girls competition.
The 5A/6A tournament will wrap up with nine more event finals on Wednesday. It will take place at Davis High School in Kaysville starting at 2 p.m.