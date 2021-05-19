Four first-place trophies were handed out Wednesday night after the final day of action at the 5A/6A state track and field meet at Davis High School in Kaysville.
Three of them were headed to Utah Valley.
The Orem boys team had one of the most impressive showings ever as it overwhelmed the 5A competition, while the Lone Peak girls squad put together a big win in the 6A meet.
It wasn’t as easy for Timpanogos in the 5A girls battle but in the end the Timberwolves pulled away to get the win.
“We put the girls that we needed to in the finals yesterday,” Timpanogos head coach Jody Benson said. “It was a team effort. Everyone did what they were supposed to do and then some. They gave everything they had for the team.”
It was a stunning performance by the Tiger boys as Orem scored points in 17 of 18 events on their way to 159 team points.
“We had state champions and scored in a lot of different events,” Tiger head coach Andy Jacobs said. “I’ve never in my coaching career seen a school in 5A or 6A score 159 points. That just doesn’t happen, especially with the amount of teams here that are just quality squads. I’m just proud of the boys, proud of the depth that we have. I’m so proud of the seniors who stepped up and kick butt. I’m also proud of some of our young kids who stepped up.”
Tiger senior Roman Moore was a big part of that success, getting state titles in the 200-meter race and the 4x100 relay, while adding a pair of third-place finishes as well.
“I qualified in six events but I only got to run four,” Moore said, his four medals clinking as they hung draped around his neck. “I felt like I could’ve done better in the 200. It kind of threw me off because we had a false start. The nerves came a little bit and I slipped a bit out of the blocks. I got it all together by the 100-meter mark but I had to keep pushing. It was a hard race but I’m glad I got first.”
It was tough for Jacobs to hold in the emotions as he talked about seeing the Tiger boys team hoist the state title trophy.
“It’s particular special for our distance boys,” Jacobs said. “Those boys have worked their butts off for four years. We have a lot of seniors voice on that distance squad and we came up short in cross country, which was heartbreaking. I couldn’t be more happy and proud, all the emotions in the world for these guys. I’m so super proud of everybody that we get to coach. We’re really lucky.”
Moore credited the Tiger coaches for putting everyone on the team in position to have success.
“All thanks to the coaches really because they put us through a lot in practice and it paid off,” Moore said. “I think it’s the best team I’ve been on, coaching staff and teammates wise. This is a good, good track program.”
The Lone Peak girls were another squad that relied on depth and team scoring to pull away from the field, tallying 118 points.
“I love our depth on our team,” Knight head coach Brad Molen said. “That’s what’s just outstanding. The kids worked so hard for two years for this. It’s just great to be able to see them get out here and compete. We’re just really deep. That scored so many points. Having five runners in the 400-meter finals, for example, was outstanding.”
Lone Peak junior Katie Bybee, who won the 800-meters, said it was great to be part of the Knight squad.
“We all push each other,” Bybee said. “The girls love to be here and it’s always awesome that you have a good team with good girls as teammates.”
Other individual champions from Wednesday’s action included:
Two other 6A teams ended up in second place in their respective classifications as the Skyridge boys was the runner-up (behind Corner Canyon) while the Westlake girls tied with Layton (behind Lone Peak).
For complete results, go to http://UHSAA.org.