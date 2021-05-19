Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.