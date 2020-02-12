1943-2020
Marilyn W. Neal, 76, of Orem, Utah passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Lehi, Utah after a long illness.
She was born August 3, 1943, in Malad, Idaho, a daughter of Joseph E. Williams and Maria Evans. She was raised and educated in Malad and later attended Brigham Young University.
She married N. Alden Neal August 19, 1966 in Malad, Idaho. They were later divorced.
In addition to her family, one of the great satisfactions of her life was her employment as a Deputy Court Clerk with the Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah. In September 2006 she received the Meritorious Service Award from the Utah Judicial Council, having been nominated by the judges she served. During her 18 years there she made many lifelong friends.
In her later years she delighted in serving in the Mount Timpanogos Utah and the Provo Utah temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by a son, Curtis Neal, of Boise, Idaho; a daughter, Aldena Al-tememy, also, of Boise; a daughter, Maria Blanchard (Doug) of Lehi, Utah; a brother, Hugh Williams, of Provo, Utah; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Shanon Cassels.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Utah Stake Center located at 400 West 1800 South in Orem, Utah. A viewing will precede the services from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be at the Malad City, Idaho Cemetery around 2:30 p.m.
The family would like to express appreciation to her friends and neighbors who were so caring and attentive while she lived in her home; also Dr. Erika Noonan and the staff of Utah Valley Hospital and Covington Assisted Living Center.