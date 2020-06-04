The Utah County Commission approved on Wednesday $25,000 in funding for this year’s Junior Livestock Show portion of the Utah County Fair, making the livestock show the only part of the county fair that will take place this year.
The commission voted on May 6 to to cancel this year’s Utah County Fair amid COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and significant losses in Tourism, Recreation, Cultural and Convention (TRCC) tax fund and Transient Room Tax (TRT) revenue experience by the county as a result.
“I think the general public is pretty well aware of the challenges of planning a large-scale event during this time,” Commissioner Tanner Ainge said in May. “One thing that folks may not be aware of is (that) this funding source for these events … comes from (the) restaurant tax and hotel tax. And we have seen those revenues completely disappear.”
At the time, Commissioner Bill Lee said he supported postponing the fair but hoped that “we can do something simple” in August, when the fair was scheduled to take place.
“If it’s at all possible to have anything scaled down, even if it’s just for the youth or some of those that participate there, … I would hope that we would at least consider that,” said Lee.
That’s precisely what happened on Wednesday when the commission voted unanimously to allot funding to allow the Utah County Fair Junior Livestock Show, which is part of the Utah County 4-H Livestock Program, to take place in August.
The $25,000 in county funding will go toward advertising, judging, awards and “related expenses,” according to the agenda item approved by the commission.
Ben Mengelson, a member of the committee that plans the Junior Livestock Show, said he anticipated that there would be “275 participants exhibiting market steers, breeding heifers, market lambs, market hogs and market goats.”
Those who entered beef cattle into the show would receive $100 per entry while anyone who entered a lamb, hog or goat into the competition would get $70.
The 1st place winner would receive an additional $300, as well as a belt buckle and additional prizes, while the 2nd place “reserve champion” would get $150.
In total, Mengelson said he expected the Junior Livestock show to cost about $28,000, adding that additional funding would likely come from “local businesses that want to continue to support.”
Mengelson told the commission holding the livestock show, which would take place in August at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, would be a positive experience for Utah County’s agricultural community after months of uncertainty and distress caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just a wonderful program that teaches kids respect, love and unity,” said Mengelson. “And also, at the end of the day, we’re feeding America, trying to feed the people, and ... (helping people) know exactly where our food comes from and what goes into it.”
While the Junior Livestock Show funding would typically come from the county’s TRCC tax fund, Ainge said it may be possible to use federal coronavirus funding received by the county to pay for this year’s event.
“I think that some of the COVID funds could be an eligible expense here,” said Ainge.
Lee pointed out that the county had already budgeted for the Junior Livestock Show, but Ainge said he didn’t think that was necessarily the case since they didn’t budget for an isolated event.
“A standalone, modified Junior Livestock Show was not in our budget,” Ainge said during Wednesday’s public meeting. “We typically have a county fair and this is part of it, and because we had to cancel the county fair, we’re trying to do something that’s never been done in the county.”