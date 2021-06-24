On Tuesday, Intermountain Healthcare celebrated a milestone in the construction process for the new Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi with the final steel beam being placed.
Nov. 19 marked the groundbreaking ceremony for the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi, and the 38-acre hospital is set to help fill a need for pediatric health care in Utah County.
Utah County is seeing rapid growth, gaining residents faster than many counties in the nation, with that expected growth estimated to amount to a population similar to Salt Lake County by 2040.
The pediatric population of Utah County is also expected to equal that of Salt Lake County in 20 years.
“I’m thrilled to celebrate this exciting milestone in our work to expand Primary Children’s specialty care in Utah County, home to one of the nation’s fastest-growing pediatric populations,” said Lisa Paletta, administrator of Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, in a press release. "Nearly one-third of Primary’s patients come from Utah County and South Salt Lake County. Building Primary Children’s Hospital on the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus here in Lehi will provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place for many families.”
Plans for the 66-bed, 38-acre hospital were announced in January 2020 along with a $50 million gift from Gail Miller and her family.
The final beam of the project was lifted and placed on Tuesday, decorated in signatures and messages for patients, neighbors, caregivers, donors and community members, according to a press release.
The estimated cost of the hospital is $335 million, which will include the five-story hospital, a three-story office building and more.
Construction on the site started in August 2020 and the project is set to be finished and opened in early 2024.
"The new campus will include a full-service children’s hospital providing the same high-caliber specialty pediatric services that patients will receive at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, with the exception of transplant and heart surgery," a release from Intermountain Healthcare said.
To learn more about the Lehi Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/primary-childrens/about/lehi-campus.