Being raised the only girl in a family with six brothers, some might assume I was the “princess” of the family. They would be wrong.
While I was treated differently in some ways, my father wisely involved me in many of the same things that he did my brothers, ensuring we all were taught the same basic skills and values.
As the founder of the Utah Women & Leadership Project, now housed at the John M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, I have done the research to back up what my childhood taught me: That fathers have a great impact on their daughters as they develop their sense of self. Let me share with you some of the things I’ve learned as a daughter and as a researcher.
First, my dad always encouraged me to play sports, which taught me so many leadership lessons. From sports I learned to take risks and own failure. Losing a softball game because I didn’t catch a throw at first base drove me to practice harder and grow as a player. When we challenge our daughters to overcome fear and do hard things, we foster a growth mindset that will set them on a path to resilience. It’s no coincidence that playing sports is linked to higher grades, better body image (regardless of weight), and lower risk of depression, drug use and sexual activity (along with others).
Fathers can also model flexibility and balance when it comes to responsibilities within the home and ensure that children understand that roles are fluid and shift over the years. My dad, particularly when I was a young adult, helped with household chores like vacuuming, which provided a good example of couples sharing responsibilities. In our house, everyone washed dishes, cleaned bedrooms, and even worked to build our own homes some summers. I still take great pride in my ability to shingle a roof and nail sheetrock.
Another vital goal is to combat the pervasive messages girls receive about the “ideal” body type and the objectification of girls and women. Discuss ways girls can reject these pressures and emphasize that their value doesn’t come from their looks. The more time a father spends with his daughter, getting to know her talents and strengths, the more she will feel loved for her whole self.
Every week my dad carved out one-on-one time for all seven of us. During high school we often played table tennis at the Institute of Religion in Moscow, Idaho, where my dad taught. In addition to becoming a good player, I also believe that being on a college campus reinforced the importance of formal education. Watching him get a master’s degree when I was 8 and a doctorate when I was 15 or 16 showed me that it’s possible to get degrees while having children at home.
I now know that how my dad raised me played a key role in helping me navigate some of the well-meaning but often stifling cultural influences that can hold back girls and young women. As fathers come to a greater understanding of their influence, they can better support their daughters’ growth in all areas of their lives, which in turn improves the long-term well-being of women, men and families in communities and in the state as a whole.