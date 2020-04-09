April designated as ‘National Child Abuse Prevention Month’

MANTI — Every April, Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity to learn about the signs of child abuse and how to prevent it.
Locally, contact Kay Jensen, Child Abuse Prevention Team at (435) 835-817l.
Communities around the nation come together to support families and children by reinforcing strategies that are working. Outreach programs, resources, and activities offer tools for identifying abuse and neglect. With each opportunity, the hope is to bring families and come closer to an end for child abuse and neglect.
In 2016, the theme is “Building Community, Building Hope.” According to childwelfare.gov this theme “…acknowledges the tremendous power in communities to address the problem of child abuse and neglect and reflects the goal of providing a multidisciplinary forum focused on intersections of research, policy, and practice related to promoting child and family well-being and protecting children, to ensure that they grow up to achieve their full potential, free from abuse and neglect.”
How to observe
For more information on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit www.childwelfare.gov. Promote the prevention of child abuse by using #NationalChildAbusePreventionMonth on social media.
History
National Child Abuse Prevention Month was first observed in 1983 by proclamation by President Ronald Reagan. The Office on Child Abuse and Neglect continues to coordinate activities, prepare promotional materials and host multidisciplinary forums focused on prevention, education, and awareness on an annual basis.