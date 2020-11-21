The BYU Marching Band of 2020 has turned in their instruments, sashes and shakos.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Power of the Wasatch was only able to play in two Cougar home football games this season – Texas State on Oct. 24 and Western Kentucky on Oct. 31. About a week ago, band director Fred McInnis found out that his group wouldn’t be able to play in Saturday’s game against North Alabama. Since BYU students will only be taking online classes after Thanksgiving, the band isn’t going to be allowed to play for the San Diego State game on Dec. 5 either.
If BYU is selected for a New Year’s Six bowl game, the band may be reunited to play one more time but these days, who really knows?
Playing a college football game without fans is unusual. Playing without a marching band?
Ridiculous.
The pageantry of college football sets it apart from the professional game. The atmosphere created by the BYU Marching Band on fall Saturdays is special and unique, from their pregame to the halftime show to the “Hey, Hey, Baby!” song. To stay safe and socially distanced, the members of the band were seated six feet apart to the very top of the stadium in the southeast corner, some performers hundreds of feet away from the drum majors directing them.
Band members showed up on Thursday at LaVell Edwards Stadium to turn in their gear, say their goodbyes and reminisce about the craziness of 2020.
There are 225 band and color guard members, all on scholarship. Due to their diligence in following their own strict coronavirus protocols – a system that was copied by other organizations on campus because of its success – only seven band members ended up contracting COVID-19 this season.
A “shako,” by the way, is a traditional marching band cap.
It’s their story, so we’ll let them tell the rest of it.
Fred McInnis (aka Brother Mac), Director of Athletics Bands at BYU since 2008
“I knew that the band kids were really strong. Most of the kids in the band are upper level achievers and presidential scholars. I knew they were smart but I didn’t know how adaptable they were. Not only were they adaptable but they were able to take a challenge and succeed at it. The stuff we did on the field was not on the same caliber since COVID has limited how much time we get to rehearse, but the end product has been on par with previous years.
“This is kind of churchy, but President Nelson said ‘This is the new normal.’ And if this is the new normal, I think the future is going to be really good. But I’m ready for it to get normal because I’m tired of it being new.”
Amanda Schroath, a senior from Boise and saxophone section leader
“Not being able to play in the stadium for the first three home games was heartbreaking because we’d already worked on shows for each one. When we recognized we wouldn’t be able to perform those pieces, it was a little bit sad but not the end of hope. We know that Brother Mac loves the band so much he’d do anything he could to give us an opportunity to perform.
“It’s been a memorable season. We put in a lot of work, played a lot of music together and accomplished all of our goals. Even if we don’t get to play in a bowl game we’re still happy with how the season went.”
Caleb Hodson, senior drum major from Houston
“We only got one rehearsal in the stadium where we were all spread out. We had to come up with different configurations of where the conductors were, who the band should be listening, who needs to be ahead of the beat and who needs to be behind the beat so that we stayed together.
“As a team, we took the initiative to get to know all the members of the band. It was so difficult because of COVID, but I feel like I know more band members than in any other year.”
Benjamin Updike, a freshman clarinet player from San Antonio who will be a drum major next year
“I wasn’t even planning on being in the marching band. I went on a mission to Tacoma, Washington and came home three months early in June due to COVID. My sister Annie was in the band. She called me one P (Preparation) Day and said, ‘You should do this. Try out.’ I did and it’s been awesome.
“Brother Mac always uses the word, ‘fluidity.’ It was a good life lesson that we learned to be fluid, to be ready to change as circumstances shifted. The band did a really good job of that this year.
Sara Johnson, senior drum major from Farmington
“As the drum majors we started planning in January of last year. Once COVID hit our plans changed but we continued to meet every week even though we were in different parts of the country. One thing that has been amazing for me is the connection we have as drum majors. We worked really hard to be unified in our conducting and communicate well with the band. We’re not just drum majors but we’re good friends.
“The first game we played in the stadium, there was so much energy in the band and in the stadium, even though it wasn’t full. Trying that for the very first time, performing live and never having played in that setting before, it was really cool to see how much the band worked together and we had a great performance.”
Alexandra Dewey, a senior piccolo player from Houston and this year’s band president
“Being in the band is a big time commitment. We rehearse Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4:10 p.m. until 6. We have game days on Saturdays. We usually have a week of band camp before the semester starts but we didn’t get to do that this year. The leadership usually has a couple of days of training before school starts as well.
“To finally get into the stadium, it just has a different feel than rehearsal. When you set foot into the stadium, there is just a buzz. You can feel the energy and you come to life a little bit more. The opportunity to perform after so much uncertainty was remarkable. We had a fantastic halftime performance with Alex Boye and the crowd loved it. Staff members from the other team were on the sideline and they told us they loved it too. There is so much satisfaction seeing the work that we’d done all summer had paid off.”
Emmy Ferderber, junior drum major from Homewood, Alabama
“Even with just 6,000 fans it was still a thrill. There is really something exhilarating about being in the stadium and performing for a live audience. That’s one of my favorite parts of marching band, feeling like we can influence the energy of game day. We’re not on the field playing football but we can help get the crowd excited. We can respond to what’s happening on the field by the songs we decide to play and by our cheering. Being able to represent the school in that way was really exciting. When they called on us to perform, we were ready.”