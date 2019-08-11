"It was 20 years ago today" may be the opening line of the Beatles timeless hit "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" -- but this morning it also applies to a well-known weather-related event in Salt Lake City.
It was indeed 20 years ago today that a rare tornado ripped through downtown Salt Lake, wreaking havoc, damaging buildings and taking one life. In addition to windows being blown out at various locations downtown, some vehicles were overturned, trees were uprooted and part of the Delta Center's roof was blown off. The death occurred at the tents of the Outdoor Retailers Convention, where a booth worker was killed.
As it turns out, there is a concert connection to this event. Popular rock bands Journey and Foreigner, scheduled to play a co-headlining show at Franklin Covey Field (now Smith's Ballpark) that night, were each chilling at downtown hotel locations at the time of the tornado. Over the ensuing two decades, I've had the opportunity to interview several of the band members, and when the occasion has presented itself, I've asked them to share their memories of that day.
I thought it would make a nice time capsule to revisit those memories today on the tornado's 20th anniversary.
The first band member I had the opportunity to discuss the tornado with was Journey bassist Ross Valory. I spoke with Valory in 2001, just two years later. And while his memories of the twister itself were non-existent, I found his answer to be the most humorous.
As I wrote at the time, "From his vantage point at a nearby hotel, Journey bassist Ross Valory stared disaster right in the eyelids. His own."
"I generally, on most rides, will stay awake and then when I get to the hotel, I'll have breakfast and go to sleep," Valory said. "I did. I woke up at some point to a few sirens and thought, 'Ugh, it's kind of stormy out there.' Then I woke up later in the afternoon, turned on the TV, ordered my coffee and proceeded to see this information on every channel available. I looked out the window and saw that just about two blocks away was where all the damage was done. And yours truly slept right through it."
In 2011, I discussed the eventful experience with then Journey drummer Deen Castronovo. Thankfully, his eyewitness account proved more detailed than Valory's.
"One of the biggest memories I have of Salt Lake, we were supposed to play, I believe, if I’m not mistaken, the Delta Center, and the first tornado ever, ripped the Delta Center’s roof off. I was in my hotel room watching it happen. And when I saw the tornado rip the damn roof right off — it was awesome! It was a bummer, but ... and the funniest thing was Foreigner’s bus, they were there as well, the windows got blown out of their buses. Yeah, they were sleeping on their bus waiting for their hotel rooms ... the windows got blown out, so they had to go up to their hotel room, so they got them in early. That’s the fondest memory, or the biggest memory I have of Salt Lake."
Let the record show that Castronovo was off in his memory of where the bands were to play that night -- as the show did occur at Franklin Covey, where it was originally scheduled.
In 2013, I had the opportunity to interview Foreigner's longtime lead singer Lou Gramm, who was prepping for a solo performance at Spring Acres Arts Park in Springville, and asked him if he remembered that specific day.
"I certainly do. I remember I was in the Holiday Inn and there was a farm equipment kind of event going on directly across the street," Gramm said. "They had a huge tent with tractors and all sorts of things in there, and the hotel was full to the brim. People were mingling in the tent and everything, and I was watching TV and I saw a little thing go across the bottom of the screen that said, 'Tornado warning.' And I looked out the window and off in the distance the sky was black — in the middle of the day, late morning. And I kept an eye on it, but I started watching the TV again, the next thing I knew I was seeing little particles of everything around striking my window. I knew exactly what that was. I grabbed my wallet and my keys and ran to the bathroom, you know, you’re supposed to stay in a room within a room? I did that, and just as I went walking in there, there was a knock on the door and it was the hotel management and the police saying to go down the fire stairs and meet on the loading docks at the back of the hotel. So I did that. But I peeked out the window before I left and I could see that there was a car tipped over, the tent was in little shreds, about 4x2 feet, flying all over the place. The farm equipment was just scattered. When I got to the loading docks I noticed there was dump truck, completely turned on its top. And our tour bus had a hole in the back window that went in one side and went out the other side.
"Were you surprised the show still went on that night?" I asked.
"Yeah," he said. "We got in our bus and within two blocks of the tornado it was calm and sunny and people were shopping and had no idea what was going on."
And then in 2017, I had the chance to chat with Steve Augeri prior to a solo show at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre. In 1999, Augeri was fronting Journey for his very first tour, having just replaced famed lead singer Steve Perry. It was Augeri's first-ever show in Salt Lake.
"I sure do," Augeri quickly responded when asked if he remembered the 1999 show. "In fact, it's engraved in my memory because I was looking outside the window, and the face of the Holiday Inn was torn off. The Holiday Inn was where Foreigner was staying, and I remember stopping in my tracks and being petrified and saying my prayers. So yeah, I'll not forget it. But I do remember shortly thereafter doing the show, the same day. ... So, yes, I do remember it, and I do remember the show and I just remember being thankful that we were all safe and sound and the show went on. The show must go on!"
It looks like Bob Seger got this one right. At least when it comes to the Salt Lake tornado of 1999, rock and roll never forgets.