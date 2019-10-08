The Orem City Council and city staff got an update Tuesday on the city’s two largest capital improvement projects; the library auditorium addition and the new fitness enter.
Library auditorium
According to Charlene Crozier, library director, the auditorium is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.
“We’re on schedule,” Crozier said. “They started with the interior walls, the exterior will go up fast.”
Crozier said there have been only minor changes like fixture choices etc. The auditorium is laid out and is similar to the new Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University.
The auditorium will hold 504 with extra spaces for ADA accessibility. The first rows, about 24 chairs, are moveable to have a presidium stage.
“When picking colors, the majority of the council overwhelmingly liked the dark colors,” Crozier said.
The colors include dark wood with a multi-shade gray palate including chairs and curtains and carpeting.
The addition will provide not only the auditorium but a classroom and a divided area behind the stage allowing for three activities to happen at the same time.
Crozier said the lobby will provide an art exhibit area featuring city art and community exhibits.
“The total square footage is just under 20,000 square feet,” Crozier said.
Library staff just turned in a report to the Utah Library Association, indicating they have 881 programs with 54,000 attending.
“We are looking at utilizing the spaces for the community,” Crozier said. “We’re glad to have this resource.”
Crozier said they will start pouring concrete in the auditorium area within the next two weeks.
Fitness Center
The council also received an update on the construction of the new fitness center built by Big D Construction.
Joe Smith, lead designer on the project, said there were refinements to the floor plans. He went basically through each area and updated what will be happening from the spin studio to the family dressing rooms at the pools.
“The multi-purpose rooms are above and beyond what was requested,” Smith said. “The spin rooms are half again the size of the old one."
The community asked for areas that provide lots of light, so large glass panels allowing views of Mount Timpanogos and more will be installed.
Among the details is the three-lane track on the second floor that overlooks some of the main floor. There are separated classrooms for dance, gymnastics and yoga and a multi-purpose room for a variety of programs.
There are seven studios, totalling 10,342 square feet. There are two cardio spaces with state-of-the-art equipment totaling 7,000 square feet of cardio space.
In addition to the weightlifting area that is about 2,800 square feet, there is expected to be a total of 11,281 square feet of strength training space.
“There are 20 family locker rooms, 12 with showers and toilets.” Smith said. “There will be a main level spectator seating (at the pools).”
The center will also provide indoor/outdoor childcare play areas and other meeting areas.
“In an effort to be cost-focused we shrunk some of the footage without taking away functionality,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager. “We took out 5,000 square feet at significant savings.”
The center is now about 130,000 square feet.
“It has a real welcoming feel to it,” Smith said.
Big D construction, with help from city crews, has the area leveled and cleared are beginning work on the footings and foundation.
The pools should be ready to reopen at the end of April. The completion date for the entire project is January 2021.
Big D representatives said they have prepared for a bad winter — a worst-case scenario — and are working fast and furious to get things done they said.