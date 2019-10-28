You never know what treasures you might find at the Orem National Product Sales wholesale store. On Friday the United Way of Utah County found a new partner and a major children’s and teen book supplier.
NPS donated more than six pallets — hundreds — of books to several non-profit programs through the United Way including the EveryDay Learners program and the Sub For Santa program.
NPS receives numerous pallets of books all the time and most often sells them off to auctions that sell the books for less than a penny a piece, according to Julie Farmer Collins, owner.
“We get books all of the time,” Collins said. “Sometimes there have been so many we didn’t know what to do with them; thousands upon thousands of them.”
Collins said they get the books from all over and from several sources and are usually brand new. Now she knows she can give them to the United Way for children and teens to have something to read.
The United Way said it is glad to have a new partner in the NPS Store.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Orem City as we continue our work with EveryDay Learners,” said Bill Hulterstrom, CEO. “United Way EveryDay Learners continues to focus on early childhood development with a real emphasis on early reading. Every child needs access to books that they can call their own. It is gratifying to have partners such as NPS donating quality children’s books.”
For Collins, giving books is personal. She loves to read and to have a good tactile experience of sitting and holding a book. She wants children to have that same experience.
“There are so many kids that might not have a book,” Collins said. “It is just so great to know they will be going to a good place.”
Collins said she approached the city to see if they knew what they could do with all of the books that are getting. It isn’t just children’s and teen books, but all kinds of books, even on research and data.
“We had all these books,” Collins said. “I couldn’t bear to see them auctioned, I’d much rather donate them. This is a better result than what we would get from the auction.”
Collins said there are 40 or more pallets of books sitting in Salt Lake City waiting to go to Orem and elsewhere.
Collins said she is excited to see the possibilities for children and youth to either learn how to read or to keep on reading.
NPS was founded in 1968 by Collin’s parents. Currently her brother Dan Farmer and herself are the owners of the family business that includes two building locations in Salt Lake City.
NPS opened earlier this year in the former Kmart store at 495 N. State St., Orem. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sunday.