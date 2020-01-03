A memorial concert for fallen Provo police officer Joseph Shinners was held Thursday and Friday evenings at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.
The primary purpose of the concert was to raise $85,000 to send the Shinners family as well as roughly 40 Provo police officers to Washington D.C. to take part in National Police Week held in May of this year where Shinners will be honored along with other fallen officers, according to Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.
“It's been neat to see how much our community has come together and how supportive our community is,” said King, also remarking at the widespread support the Shinners family and Provo Police Department have gotten from other law enforcement agencies.
In addition to the concert, an in-person raffle as well as an online raffle — both comprised of donated items from companies, businesses and individuals — were held to raise funds for the cause. So far, King approximated that $40,000 has been raised from the concert, raffles, and other associated fundraisers, and said that follow-up fundraising events are in the works.
To vote in the online raffle ending at 10 p.m. on Saturday, visit http://32auctions.com/Shinners3310. To donate money directly, visit the Provo Police Department’s Venmo page at @ProvoPolice, or a GoFundMe page titled “Send Provo PD to Shinners Memorial in D.C. 2020.”