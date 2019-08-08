Rentable motorized scooters hit the roads in Provo Thursday following a launch party at 700 North and 200 East.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Dan Grossman, CEO of Zagster, the company providing the scooters, rode through a blue ribbon initiating the use of the first 200 scooters in town. It is expected that will expand to 500 after a trial period.
“It’s a great day in Provo. We’re over the moon,” Kaufusi said.
Kaufusi noted that Provo has seen a year of transportation with the UVX completion, the airport expansion and now the micromobility of scooters. According to Grossman, bicycles will be added to that inventory in the coming months.
Saying that safety is first and asking people to wear helmets when riding, Kaufusi was gifted a decorated helmet by Fire Chief Jim Miguel to emphasize the point.
The cost to ride is $1 to open the scooter, then the customer downloads the app and will pay 15 cents per minute to ride. Grossman said an average ride is about $8 on the high end. The scooter’s speed tops out at 15 miles per hour.
Two years ago, Provo was reported as having the worst air quality in the nation, and Kaufusi is hoping these electric scooters with zero emissions will in some fashion help with those concerns.
While Zagster has been around for a decade and is in 250 markets, its Utah presence has only been in St. George until Thursday’s launch.
The scooters are manufactured by Spin and Zagster is the fleet manager.
Residents concerned there will be stacks of scooters need not worry, according to Grossman. A workforce of up to 40 employees and one operations manager are already in place.
The scooters are computerized and can be located through GPS, and employees can also get readings on how much charge they have. They will also know if they are in areas where they are not allowed, according to Grossman.
Each night the scooters are collected and recharged and put back on street corners and other locations. The orange scooters are hard to see and are lined up between three and five at each location.
Kent Millington, a Utah Transit Authority Board trustee echoed Kaufusi’s sentiments.
“It’s an important day for Provo and an exciting day for UTA,” Millington said. “The face of transportation is changing.”
Millington said that after UTA and particularly UVX delivers riders to a stop they can finish that last mile using the scooters.
“The Spin scooters will have the last mile covered,” Millington said. “Using scooters is worldwide. I was in downtown Warsaw, Poland last month and scooters were everywhere.”
Millington added, “Just think of it Paris, Warsaw and Provo.”
In the year since the UVX Route has opened, the system has had more than two million rides on UVX. Millington believes the scooters will not only benefit bus riders but those who ride FrontRunner as well.
The Scooter phenomenon is barely over a year old according to Grossman. In 2017 there were zero on the road, in 2018 there were 38.5 million.
Grossman said he believes the industry will refine itself and discover more ways to help people get from place to place while contributing to air quality and the environment.