Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.