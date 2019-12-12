The big red coat came with a promise.
Mark Woodmansee’s father was happy to hand down his Santa coat on one condition — Woodmansee had to agree to continue the family tradition of visiting children with special needs.
Forty years later, Woodmansee still dresses up as Santa and makes those visits every year.
“They are very special,” he said. “They hug you, they get right up on you, they walk you out. It is hard to escape them because I have just become this person in life, a live person to them that they know about.”
Woodmansee’s father, the late William Woodmansee, would dress up as Santa every year to visit Camp Kostopulos, a program for children and adults with disabilities.
When he wasn’t able to make it one year, he turned to his teenage son.
The 16-year-old Woodmansee wasn’t interested. But then his father kept begging, and Woodmansee decided to give it a shot.
“So I did it and I had a blast doing it,” he said.
Next thing he knew, he had other Santa gigs lined up.
“He finally gave me the Santa suit because he was tired of borrowing it back from me,” Woodmansee said.
William Woodmansee died in December six years ago. Mark Woodmansee wears a new Santa coat nowadays after his father’s essentially disintegrated. He still has his father’s old beard and wig as a keepsake.
Putting on the suit is just like stepping into character.
“I just try to become a kid,” Woodmansee said. “I think that I try to get down to what their level is. I try to make sure that I try to understand what is coming with kids as far as toys, cartoons, characters.”
But he almost had to give it up.
His wife first pointed out 18 years ago that Woodmansee kept asking her to repeat herself. Then he noticed that he couldn’t hear what people were saying in meetings.
Woodmansee had his hearing tested and bought his first set of hearing aids. Five years later, when he noticed problems, he thought he’d need an upgrade. But then the new ones weren’t working for him, either.
Another hearing test revealed he was only recognizing 6% of words that were being spoken.
That made being Santa, and trying to interact with children whose Christmas requests were indistinguishable from mumbles, difficult.
After a lot of thought, Woodmansee decided to get a cochlear implant three years ago. He can now recognize 99% of spoken words.
It’s renewed his confidence in being Santa.
“This has enabled me to really communicate and listen and repeat what they wanted,” he said.
When his son-in-law was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, Woodmansee’s hearing became about more than hearing Christmas requests. His son-in-law died last December.
“I was so grateful during that period that he fought the battle, as he started sick and got sicker, that I was able to be with him, to talk with him and understand what he was telling me, and he knew that I knew when he was expressing his feelings to me right before he died,” Woodmansee said. “He was able to tell me he loved me and talk about his wife and daughter and stuff, and if I hadn’t have had this, I would just have been out of the loop.”
He’s considered quitting over the years. He’s missed Christmas Eve for the last 40 years, and being Santa has meant trading out his own family Christmas parties in order to be at others.
He now visits the children of the people who used to sit on his lap. Even through the sacrifices, he sees Santa as a part of his identity.
“I can’t give it up,” he said.