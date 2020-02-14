Provo is the No. 1 best area for dating in the U.S., according to data Apartment List released Thursday from a survey of single renters across the U.S.
The city topped the list out of about 90 metro areas across the country.
The data is based on results from the Apartment List renter survey between Feb. 15 and Dec. 31. The results are based on responses from over 20,000 renters. Renters who are married or in a long-term committed relationship were excluded from the study.
Metros were ranked based on answers to Apartment List’s Annual Renter Satisfaction Survey. They asked users, “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?”
According to the data, nearly half of Provo singles — 47.5% — reported overall satisfaction with dating opportunities.
“With an eclectic downtown, a trend-setting music scene, four-season outdoor recreation and a full slate of community events for all interests and budgets, it comes as no surprise to me that Provo ranks as the top metro for dating,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “We love the energy of our college town.”
Survey data shows that men tended to view their dating experiences more positively than women. On average, 31% of all men surveyed in the country rated themselves satisfied, compared to 22% of the women surveyed.
With about 40,000 students at Utah Valley University, many of whom live in Provo, and 30,000 students at Brigham Young University, along with an abundance of single professionals, there’s no question many people looking to date live in the Provo area.
Date night venue options are abundant, and around Valentine’s Day, many are fairly busy.
The Red Giant Escape Room experienced a surge in group dates patrons in the past few weeks, according to Jordan Thornblad, office administrator.
“There has been a surge on Valentine’s Day requests,” especially on weekends, Thornblad said.
Red Giant, in Orem, currently offers three themed escape rooms: Neverland, based on the Peter Pan story; Deep South, with theme of a kidnapping in a butcher’s basement; and Excalibur, based on adventures with King Arthur in Camelot.
The Provo area offers numerous traditional date options such as restaurants, movies, music, live theater and comedy clubs. In downtown Provo alone there are more than 54 restaurants to choose from.
On Valentine’s Day week particularly, flower sales soar in the area. Places like Campus Florist at BYU are having their busiest weekend of the year.
“Orders are mostly done by men and they are mostly roses. Men are very particular,” said Hallie Wilkinson, Campus Florist cashier. “It seems that most orders are relationship-based purchases.”
Wilkinson said men also purchase for their mothers, daughters and granddaughters. While women order flowers they are rarely for men but are more for mothers and daughters or women friends, according to Wilkinson.
Sporty couples make dates out of everything from skiing to hiking or even axe throwing.
For older couples who are still young at heart, the Orem Senior Friendship Center provides community dances throughout the year, with the Valentine’s Day dance with a live big band being the pinnacle of the dance season.