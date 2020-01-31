U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, took a break from Washington to tour the Provo Municipal Airport on Tuesday, getting to see construction and new developments happening at the second largest airport in the state.
McAdams cracked a smile as he shook hands with Transportation Security Administration officers and other airport employees as he walked through the airport’s only terminal. The tour was guided by airport manager Steve Gleason and McAdams was accompanied by Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Deputy Mayor Isaac Paxman.
After jovially walking through the security lane, turning back once to shake the hand of a TSA employee he missed the first time around, McAdams got a look at the airplane loading zone.
The congressman then hopped in a white cargo van, careful not to dirty his grey suit, and got to see the construction area where a new terminal is being built.
Currently, the Provo airport averages about two outgoing flights a day, according to Gleason, but some days there are as many as four flights. When the airport adds a second terminal with 10 new gates, which is expected to be completed in December 2021, it will be able to handle up to 22 flights a day.
Gleason told the congressman that the airport can handle airplanes as big as a Boeing 757. The runway would have to be lengthened for any larger planes to take off, Gleason said, which would require expansion into Utah Lake.
McAdams saw a glimpse of the Utah Valley University Flight School that is housed at the airport. He also got to drive past the hangar of Duncan Aviation, an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility that Gleason called he “Pimp My Ride” of jets and airplanes.
After the tour, McAdams said it was his first time visiting the airport and that he was happy to see it expanding.
“It’s exciting to see how fast things are changing out here and really to imagine the future of what this airport will mean for residents of Utah County,” said McAdams, “and really the entire state.”
The 4th District representative said the airport expansion will help keep “our air travel price competitive or affordable for Utah families” and make it so residents can “get out and vacation conveniently and affordably.”
Additionally, building a new terminal will benefit Utah’s corporate world, McAdams said.
“I think it will also have a great economic impact as we’re able to attract businesses who can get their employees in and out as needed,” he said.
When driving past the airport’s surveillance radar system, McAdams pointed out that he helped secure funding for the radar system in 2009 while he was a state senator.
Even though his district did not cover Provo or Utah County, McAdams said he “rallied” for radar surveillance “because we saw that this was an important investment for the entire state.”
Congress is currently working on an infrastructure bill to rebuild roads, bridges and schools throughout the country, according to McAdams, who added that he hopes investment in small and mid-sized airports will be included in the bill.
“I think it’s important that we’re not just investing in mega city airports,” McAdams said. “We also need to recognize the value of investing in Middle America places, like Utah.”
While McAdams doesn’t serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee, he said he will advocate for allotting federal funding for airport infrastructure.
“One airport is nothing without a connecting airport in another city,” said McAdams. “And so we do want to see a strong network of airports across the United States.”