The Easter Bunny took up residency at the Shops at Riverwoods this week to help with a special Easter delivery.
The Shops at Riverwoods donated 133 Easter baskets Friday to children who participate in the United Way of Utah County’s South Franklin Community Center.
Over 42 families were scheduled to attend classes and after-school programs at the community center this spring and summer, but are shut inside for safety.
The baskets were delivered to the center and then children, behaving social distancing guidelines, came one by one every few minutes to pick up their Easter surprise.
Deliveries were made on Friday and again on Saturday.
“We were discussing with our team at The Shops at the Riverwoods that we wanted to help out our small shop restaurants and stores while giving back locally,” a representative at The Shops at Riverwoods said.
As part of the gifts and surprises, inside the baskets there were gift cards to businesses at The Shops at Riverwoods including, Kneaders, Blickenstaff’s, Suss Cookies, Called to Surf and more.
Basket recipients and their families will be able to use these gift cards in the coming months to buy food, clothing and more.
The South Franklin Community Center serves residents of the south Provo neighborhood which has a high population of immigrant families.
“The South Franklin Community Center plays a central role in the educational and social opportunities for these families,” said Stephanie Anderson, who oversees the Community Center. “It has been hard for many children to not have the events and in-person programs they love during this time.”
A simple gift like an Easter basket can make all the difference when children who usually play together outside can’t do that.
“During difficult times and unforeseen circumstances it is very important to retain some sense of normalcy. Children's and families' lives have been overturned during COVID-19, and we at South Franklin wanted to see something that could help provide some regularity and routine to this time of year,” said. Barbara Leavitt, vice president of Community Impact at United Way.
“Because Easter is a widely celebrated holiday, when approached by the Riverwoods' merchants as to how they could help, we felt that this could be a means of creating stability for the children and building resiliency,” Leavitt said.
Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County has been seeing a lot of good things happening throughout the community and through volunteers and non-profit partners of United Way during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s great to see local companies stepping up to support and brighten the spirits of these children,” Hulterstrom said.