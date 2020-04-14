Farahnaz Smith, is from Trinidad. Today she is counting her blessings even though she and her family are stuck in Utah and they don’t know when they will get to go home.
The Smiths, including Farahnaz, her husband Shawn, daughter Rukyyah, 13, and son Antonio, 6, are here because Farahnaz was looking for special therapies to help her son — who has cerebral palsy that also has kept him wheelchair-bound as a quadriplegic. Though he has very little body function, he can speak and learn.
After two years of searching for a place that would give her son special therapy she was looking on Facebook and found the Now I Can Foundation in Provo, which is a partner agency with United Way of Utah County.
Smith not only found the foundation, but noticed it was having a contest for JetBlue airline tickets to bring the winner to Utah for therapy sessions. It was exactly what this mom was looking for.
The tickets were donated by a JetBlue employee to the foundation and the airline flies out of Trinidad. All things were falling into place. Farahnaz entered the contest the second week in February. The family won and the four of them were in Utah by the second week in March to start Antonio’s therapy.
“Antonio had intensive therapy five days a week, for three weeks from highly trained therapists,” Farahnaz said. “That’s something we don’t have at home.”
Smith said the little things that have happened during therapy are big things to her and her son.
The family was to leave to go back to Trinidad at the end of March. The tickets from JetBlue expired on April 1. However, the last day of Antonio’s therapy, around March 28, Trinidad closed all of its borders and locked down the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Smith is from Barbados and they thought they might fly there as JetBlue flies into Barbados as well. The Smiths even had a scheduled flight, but on the actual way to the airport, they were notified on their cell phone that Barbados closed its borders.
Luckily JetBlue has extended the dated on the donated tickets.
“At least we managed to get the three weeks of therapy,” Smith said. “May 2 is when Trinidad is supposed to open their borders, but we are taking everything day by day.”
Tracey Christensen, executive director of the Now I Can Foundation, said the Smiths and Antonio are the very first international patients the local non-profit has cared for.
Caring for them is what Christensen is now trying to do on a whole different level. The Smiths are in quarantine limbo, in a home reserved for patient’s families owned by the Now I Can Foundation.
Smith said, “Other people are in much worse situations that we are. Right now in Trinidad they have locked down everything.”
The home was being used when the Smiths first got stuck. They were staying in a one-room lodging at a Provo Best Western hotel.
“Tracey’s husband loaned us his vehicle,” Smith said. “I’m the driver.”
The Smiths relatives in Trinidad are taking turns sending weekly checks for the family and local food banks are being contacted for help. They are doing the best they can.
While in this forced quarantine of sorts, the Smiths are celebrating some important moments. Tuesday is Rukyyah’s birthday and as practicing Muslims, the Smiths will be celebrating Ramadan in Provo.
“This is a blessing in disguise for us,” Smith said. “We’d still have to quarantine for 14 days.”
Christensen is hoping the family will be able to get back to their home when it is safe and they are able to land in Trinidad without going straight to quarantine.
“This quarantine is hard enough on every family — I can’t imagine how difficult it is in a foreign country and in a one-room hotel room,” Christensen said. “Their spirits are good, all things considered. They are a strong family.”