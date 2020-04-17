Students in Utah and Salt Lake counties are doing their part to keep elderly residents in their communities safe from COVID-19 by buying their groceries, picking up their prescriptions and running their errands.
It started last week when Ben Haggard, a University of Utah senior studying marketing, heard about Leave It to Us, a Chicago-based nonprofit that works with college students throughout the country to “keep the greatest generation safe,” as its website states.
Haggard, a coordinator of the nonprofit’s Salt Lake City chapter, said on Thursday that he decided to bring the service to Utah by organizing a group of fellow students to shop and run errands for elderly Utahns, who are at an increased health risk from COVID-19.
“It’s something to bring the community together,” Haggard said. “And that’s the nice thing about it. Right now, so many people are isolated and it almost feels like “Groundhog Day,” but I think this is a nice service just to (let elderly residents) know ... that they’re not alone and that they have people to lean on.”
Here’s how it works: A senior who needs grocery items, toiletries, prescription refills or anything else puts together a list and emails or texts it, along with their address, to one of their area’s coordinators (which are listed online). A volunteer then shops for the items and delivers them to the senior’s residence.
To avoid any physical contact, the volunteer leaves the groceries on the front porch or doorstep and collects money left outside in an envelope.
“They don’t pay anything for the service, obviously,” said Haggard. “Just for their groceries.”
On Thursday, Mima and Gary Kearl, of Provo, became the first Utah County residents to have errands run for them by Leave It to Us volunteers.
The service is a big deal for Mima Kearl, 69, whose brother died last week after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a heart attack after 11 days in an intensive care unit.
“I live in a neighborhood where there are lots and lots of older people,” Mima Kearl said. “And we kind of run errands for each other. But everybody’s real careful. And this (delivery service) means that we don’t have to be so careful.”
Ashley Mansell, a Provo resident and nursing student at Ameritech College of Healthcare in Draper, delivered chocolate, milk and other groceries to Mima and Gary Kearl on Thursday evening.
“I think it’s important especially to help the seniors,” Mansell said. “They’ve done so much for us and they are always willing to help younger kids out.”
As a Certified Nursing Assistant, it is not Mansell’s first time assisting elderly Utahns.
“I’ve worked with seniors all my nursing career so far,” she said. “I’m in hospice and home health. And so seniors kind of just bring some happiness to my heart.”
Mima Kearl, who called herself “a big believer in social distancing,” said she appreciated Mansell and other students sacrificing their time to help her and her husband.
“My hope is that these really selfless young people will stay healthy and that maybe some of us old guys will stick around a little longer,” she said.