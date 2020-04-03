Lee Gillman has been driving buses for Alpine School District for 52 years.
The 76-year-old Gillman mainly drives buses to activities and sporting events now, developing long-lasting friendships with athletes, coaches and administrators. In his long hours behind the wheel, Gillman has seen a lot of changes, from buses with five speeds and double clutches to buses with automatic transmissions, from regular gasoline to diesel, to buses with dozens of cameras installed for safety.
What he has never seen is a complete shutdown of the school bus system.
The more than 400 buses operated by Alpine School District are parked in two garages in Utah County — one near Westlake High School and one in American Fork — as schools around the state are closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Gillman, who has been a bus driver since 1968, inherited some of his skills from his father, who drove a milk truck route from Utah County to Salt Lake County in the late 1940s.
“This has been a good career,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it. I retired once and decided I didn’t like retirement, so I went back. Like most people doing this, I can’t afford to lose the money I make driving buses. There are a lot of drivers who live paycheck-to-paycheck. We have single mothers driving buses, so we were very concerned.”
First, some numbers: Alpine School District has 142 bus routes on the east side and 115 on the west side. There are 403 buses for those 257 routes, which don’t include the activities and sports schedules. Every morning during the weekday, those buses move 25,000 students to and from school.
Rex Brimhall is the assistant director of transportation for Alpine School District. When he and director of transportation Joe Hayes got word that the schools would be closing down, they immediately reached out to all of their drivers.
“It seems like an eternity ago,” Brimhall said. “We contacted them through e-mail and we also have an automatic call system that we use for snow days or other emergencies. We told them what was happening and to wait for further communication.”
Alpine School District continues to pay the drivers during the shutdown. Brimhall said there are around 400 employees in transportation including office staff, drivers and aids, divided fairly evenly between salaried and hourly employees.
Brimhall said it was important to provide meaningful work for the bus drivers during the shutdown.
“We had a brainstorming session among the office staff to come up with ideas and we had to get pretty creative,” he said. “We had to follow the constraints of social distancing. We have a lot of older drivers and obviously it’s more dangerous for them to be exposed to the virus.”
Brimhall said the district leadership approved the purchase of a new online training program so drivers and aids could complete that process from home. In addition to the online training, drivers have come to the garages in groups of five to pass off certifications behind the wheel. Courses have been set up at each compound with trainers and instructors. There is a 15-minute buffer as groups rotate through the training.
Obviously, there has been a big savings on gas for the buses during the past few weeks. Brimhall said the shutdown has also allowed the mechanics to keep working.
“Buses have been piling up for repairs, so we were really able to get into them and perform services to get them back on the road and ready to roll when this is over,” he said.
Brimhall said drivers like Gillman have expressed their appreciation for the Alpine School District and its willingness to continue to compensate them.
“It’s pretty amazing and meaningful to them,” he said. “Nobody knows when we’ll have them back to work. The soft open day is May 1, but some other states around us have declared the school year done. We just don’t know.”
Gillman lives in Orem with his wife, Carolyn. He says she is keeping him busy with projects around the house, but he misses interacting with the students and coaches he works with on a regular basis.
“You really get attached to them,” he said. “I’ve made some lifelong friends through my driving. I always say my coaches take really good care of me.”
Gillman said he spent some time in the hospital in October and was visited by numerous athletes and coaches. The Timpanogos administration gave him a school blanket.
“There are paydays in this job that are not financial,” he said. “The kids call me by name. We bust knuckles and give high fives. There are tears of disappointment and joy that we’ve shared. I feel bad for the athletes, the kids that have worked so hard and have had their senior years taken away. I enjoy what I do because it’s different every day. Gov. Herbert is doing the right thing in this state, but driving is so much a part of my life, and I miss it.”