Brigham Young University is beginning to make changes to the old Provo High School site three years after purchasing the property.
The university obtained an institutional building permit from the city of Provo to demolish the D Wing and portables on the site in March, according to information obtained by the Daily Herald through a freedom of information request.
BYU purchased the property from the Provo City School District in 2016 for $25 million for the school, stadium and the 25 acres the structures sit on. The district then leased the buildings and grounds from BYU at no cost until the new Provo High School opened on the district’s west side last year.
Since then, the property and structures have stayed untouched, and the nearby Bulldog Boulevard was renamed to Cougar Boulevard.
Construction equipment has been on the site to demolish the D Wing, which is a free-standing structure separate from the main high school building.
Todd Hollingshead, a spokesman for the university, said the D Wing had safety concerns when it was being used as a high school, and is being demolished with the portables because the university does not plan to use the structures.
Hollingshead said he isn’t aware of any plans for the university to knock down the main high school structure, which the university now refers to as the West Campus Central Building.