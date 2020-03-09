Alessandra Camargo has experienced firsthand the nightmare of trying to sell a partial student housing contract.
“I know what a struggle it is to sell your contract, and you just get so desperate, almost, because you have hundreds of dollars on the line each month and you’re stuck,” she said. “If you can’t sell it, you have to keep paying it.”
That experience led to the creation of BidMyCrib, a website that lets students post listings for their partial housing contracts. The website, created by Alessandra Camargo, a Utah Valley University student, and her brother, Nick Camargo, a recent UVU graduate, has been named as of the top 20 projects in the 2020 Utah Entrepreneur Challenge, a competition managed by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah.
“We learned there are thousands and thousands of students trying to sell contracts and there is nothing out there for students,” Alessandra Camargo said.
The Camargos are the only finalist team from UVU. The competition offers a $40,000 grand prize, with winners announced on March 28. Online voting will be open to the public from March 16 to March 27.
The Camargos discovered that Facebook is the primary resource for students looking to sell partial housing contracts. But while Facebook groups have plenty of posts, there is no easy way to filter them. The experience, Alessandra Camargo said, is a mess.
“There are just hundreds and hundreds of posts on there, and there is no format for how students post on there,” she said.
Alessandra Camargo has sold three partial contracts — which were all purchased as partial contracts. Two of those were sold on BidMyCrib.
The two had competed in the SkillsUSA competitions in high school and wanted to continue that into college. While competing, judges approached the siblings and recommended for them to get their website online as soon as possible.
“That was the best advice that we have taken yet, was just to get the website up, even if it’s not perfect, and it’s been great,” Nick Camargo said.
The website, which launched in October, has received more than 15,000 unique visitors and has had more than 800 listings posted in Utah County. The website currently is open in Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Texas, with plans to expand to the entire country.
The website offers both free and premium listings. The Camargos plan to implement advertisements and a payment portal.
They’ve utilized UVU resources to launch their business, including being mentored by Mark Seastrand, the director of the UVU Entrepreneurship Institute, using the UVU Business Resource Center and receiving help from professors.
The Camargos said students look to sell partial housing contracts for a variety of reasons, including not getting along with roommates, graduating or getting married. They want to expand the site to aid anyone who is looking to sell a partial housing contract, including military members, people who are moving to take a job in another area or those who want to purchase a home before their lease ends.