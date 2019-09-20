It was both teams’ final game of the season. Double overtime. Still tied. But before they took to the field again, both Brighton and Skyridge high schools’ Unified soccer teams came together to cheer as one.
“In that moment, we were all the same team,” said Chad Wiet, an assistant principal of Skyridge High School and the coach of the school’s Unified soccer team, a program that brings together athletes with special needs and able-bodied peer mentors.
Both teams were willing to concede and share third place in the spring state Unified soccer tournament, but found out that wasn’t allowed. In the end, Brighton High School’s team won, and its athletes shared its extra ribbons with the Skyridge High School athletes.
“That is something I will never forget,” Wiet said.
The school has even more to celebrate. Skyridge High School made the ESPN Honor Roll for 2019 as one of 34 schools nationwide who were designated for the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Recognition Program. It is the only Utah school to be recognized by the program this year for inclusion of students with special needs at the schoolwide level.
“Skyridge has really taken inclusion as part of their school culture, which is really what we are trying to push with Unified Champion schools and Unified Sports,” said Courtnie Worthen, manager of youth and school partnerships for Special Olympics Utah. “The staff at Skyridge work as a team to promote inclusion and make sure their students with disabilities are included with clubs, sports, activities and everyday life.”
At Skyridge High School, students with disabilities are able to achieve letter recognitions for adapted sports, giving them the same opportunities as mainstreamed athletes. Students with disabilities also have the opportunity to participate in tournaments for adaptive sports like volleyball and basketball.
Wiet, who taught adaptive physical education classes before becoming an administrator, said the programs are able to exist with support from administration and Principal Joel Perkins.
“He is a huge asset and advocate for this program and making sure it happens,” Wiet said.
The programs are about creating a school community where mainstreamed and special education students come together.
“It is the culture of the school,” Wiet said. “It is who we are as Skyridge Falcons and as a community and as students.”
The school provides opportunities throughout the school year for inclusion, such as assemblies where special education students are recognized.
“We are always doing something and we are involving them in the study body because they are, it is their school,” Wiet said.
The ESPN Honor Roll banner will be presented at the halftime of a football game so the entire student body can celebrate.
At tournaments, teams celebrate together whenever a Unified athlete makes a goal — regardless of who they play for.
“We are there about building relationships, building bonds, developing relationships with other teams and just having a great time,” Wiet said. “And yeah, if we go out there and win, that’s great. But that’s not what it is about.”
There are about 29 students in the school’s special education program. Wiet said he’s seen it help students understand and accept differences, as well as raise the athletes’ confidence.
Although he stays busy as an administrator, Wiet said the athletes still see him as “Coach” during the day. It’s something he plans to continue doing.
“It is all about the students and those opportunities,” Wiet said. “My background is exercise science, and I value movement, and I know what it can do for these kids just from my working with them. And it is such an awesome opportunity to make connections with them in things that are different.”