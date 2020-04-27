The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce released a plan on Wednesday detailing the “best practices for safely opening business and restoring consumer confidence” as state officials consider a partial re-opening of the economy.
The 11-page “Safe to Work” plan, which was produced “in consultation with private businesses, commercial cleaning experts and public health officials,” gives seven “best practices” to help offices, businesses and manufacturing facilities re-open while avoiding exposing employees and customers to COVID-19.
“As the voice of business in Utah Valley, we advocate for a return to economic activity in accordance with public health and safety in conjunction with the state’s Utah Leads Together plan,” the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce plan reads, referring to the state’s economic response plan published on March 24 and updated on April 17 consisting of urgent, stabilization and recovery phases.
Among the best practice recommendations are that all on-site workers “have their temperatures taken each day prior to entering the building” and that anyone with a fever “be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.”
Additionally, employees are recommended to wear masks, as well as safety glasses “if needed.” Breaks and lunches should be “staggered in groups of 10 or less” and break rooms or common areas should be arranged “so individuals are all at least 6 feet apart.”
“Create staggered or rolling employee work groups that work on different days,” the plan continues, “with no ‘cross-pollination' between groups.”
As another best practice, employees should sanitize and disinfect their work areas every two hours and wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Employees should also “regularly disinfect or sanitize all handles and flat surfaces in common areas, preferably with a substance approved by the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) for fighting SARS CoV-2.” These substances include toilet bowl disinfectant, bleach, detergent and sanitation wipes.
The Utah Valley Chamber’s final best practice recommendation is that employers “disinfect buildings through fogging, electrostatically spraying, or something similar” once a week during a non-working time.
“We recommend using an experienced contractor that uses both approved disinfectants and methods, as well as using an established commercial janitorial or disaster response company for these services,” the plan says.
The “Safe to Work” plan includes “additional practices” for restaurants and bars, including that gloves should be provided to customers upon request, credit and debit cards should be handled as little as possible and that servers and other staff “must submit to COVID-19 testing before being allowed back to work.”
In a video explaining the Utah Valley Chamber’s plan, Public Policy and Business Development Director Nic Dunn said he hoped the best practices would serve as “a guide for policymakers” as the state transitions to a stabilization phase.
Dunn added that the recommendations shouldn’t “necessarily be viewed as exhaustive or comprehensive.”
“There could be other things coming out from the private sector that will help give some guidance of how to do business in a way that is safe and keeps your customers and your employees healthy so we can get the economy moving again while still preventing the transmission of coronavirus,” said Dunn. “That’s very important.”
During a media briefing on Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert said he planned to re-designate parts of the state from “high risk” to “moderate risk” as early as May 1, which would allow some businesses to open.
According to Herbert, the re-designation was recommended by the recently created Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission.