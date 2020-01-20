MLK Day celebrated at Thanksgiving Point with inspirational messages, service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated with service and dreams Monday at the Museum of Natural Curiosity at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.
Children and families made bracelets that will be a part of hygiene and school kits donated to those in need locally as well as in Guatemala, Haiti and Africa. They also participated a variety of other service projects.
Inspirational and positive drawings or messages were also contributed by children help comprise a “dream quilt."
Serving with Smiles, JustServe and Thanksgiving Point all teamed up to hold service projects at the museum.