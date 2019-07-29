He's married to Kim Kardashian, has won more Grammys than Paul McCartney and may be the newest fan of R&R BBQ.
Kanye West made a pit stop at R&R BBQ in Pleasant Grove over the weekend with Ken Bretschneider, the owner of Evermore. R&R BBQ posted a picture of Kanye on its Instagram page, thanking the award-winning musician and rapper for the visit.
View this post on Instagram
Only Kanye knows the best BBQ food in Utah. 🔥Thanks so much Kanye for stopping by! . . . #bbqribs #ribs #bbqfest #meatsweats #barbeque #randrbbq #randr #damngoodbbq #utahbbq #bbqdinner #spareribs #spareribsbbq #stlouisribs #stlouispareribs #dryrub #bbqbark #grilling #bbqnation #grillseason #summerbbq #smokedribs #meatman #kanyewest
Social media exploded with news of Kanye's visit to Utah County, with many joking that this was "peak Kanye West."
I’m just honestly wondering why in the world Kanye West would be in Pleasant Grove, Utah but ok pic.twitter.com/h12zXPeaGk— gucci (@PierceAlisa) July 27, 2019
Kanye West being at a Utah BBQ joint on a Friday night is definitely peak Kanye West.— Tanner Martin (@TanMart03) July 27, 2019
The reason for Kanye's visit is largely unknown, though, as aforementioned, he was seen with the owner of Evermore, raising speculation that he's looking to invest in the amusement park. After all, he is worth more than $250 million according to Forbes.
Imagine running into Kanye West at Evermore— Armando 'Can we play D&D yet?' (@UtterPWNedNoob) July 28, 2019
Kanye drove through the Lehi construction to go to Evermore this morning. He’s just like the rest of us.— rachel (@rachel_langston) July 27, 2019