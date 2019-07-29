He's married to Kim Kardashian, has won more Grammys than Paul McCartney and may be the newest fan of R&R BBQ.

Kanye West made a pit stop at R&R BBQ in Pleasant Grove over the weekend with Ken Bretschneider, the owner of Evermore. R&R BBQ posted a picture of Kanye on its Instagram page, thanking the award-winning musician and rapper for the visit.

Social media exploded with news of Kanye's visit to Utah County, with many joking that this was "peak Kanye West."

The reason for Kanye's visit is largely unknown, though, as aforementioned, he was seen with the owner of Evermore, raising speculation that he's looking to invest in the amusement park. After all, he is worth more than $250 million according to Forbes.

