As Tami Balzly walked through the Fowers Fruit Ranch orchard on the last day of the 2019 tart cherry harvest, she breathed deeply.
“This is one of my favorite smells in the whole world,” Balzly said. “People think I’m crazy because I like the smell of diesel fuel with the smell of cherries.”
Balzly’s family has been farming for five generations, and her parents started Fower’s Fruit ranch in 1971. Originally, the orchard was located in Orem, near where Target is now. Once Orem got too populated, they moved the orchard and now grow fruit at locations in Genola and Santaquin for a total of 389 acres of fruit, 180 of which are sweet and tart cherries.
Some of Balzly’s memories growing up are of her family out harvesting cherries together, her dad on the “shaker,” her brother operating the “pan,” herself on the tractor and her mother driving a semi truck.
Having grown up around it, a cherry harvest doesn’t phase Balzly, but to anyone new to cherry farming, the process can be a bit unexpected.
A piece of equipment, aptly called a shaker, latches on to a tree whose branches are heavy with ripe cherries, and starts vigorously shaking it. Before these machines were invented, cherries had to be picked by hand.
The ripe cherries fall into the pan, another piece of equipment that catches the harvest and funnels it into a container to be hauled back to the processing plant.
The workers harvesting the cherries, many of whom are agricultural guest workers from Mexico, work long shifts during harvest season. Those harvesting the cherries often start at 9 p.m., working through the night until they hit the quota of 140 bins of cherries per night.
The bins are transported to the processing plant, where they’re placed in chilled water. They’re then put through a de-stemming machine and sorted by size to weed out the small or smashed ones.
Next, the tart cherries head to an assembly line where workers are looking for bad cherries or any foreign objects that have made it this far.
“These ladies are looking for bad ones, or stems, leaves, nests, snakes, tarantulas, whatever,” Balzly joked.
While Balzly said she’s not aware of there ever actually being a tarantula that has made it that far, nests and bird eggs commonly have to be removed.
“They’re kind of ugly when they come in, you’ll be amazed what they look like when they come out the other side,” Balzly said. “It’s all cleaned up.”
The cherries then head to a machine that removes the pits, then through another line where workers check for rogue pits as the cherries pass on a conveyor belt. They’re then put in buckets with five parts cherries to one part sugar and sent to a freezer in Salt Lake City.
Fowers sell their cherries to different buyers, and they often end up in pies or fillings.
A “grader” samples every pallet of cherries, making sure quality is upheld. Part of that is blending samples to see if any pits escaped and made it through — if too many slip through, they know they may need to fix or clean one of the pitting machines.
Saturday was the last day Fowers were harvesting for this year, but that doesn’t mean they get a break. Once these are done, they go right into harvesting their nectarines and apples, which they’ll be harvesting up through November.
They started harvesting cherries toward the end of July, and have been going steady for about three to four weeks. The crop is particularly heavy this year, thanks to a warm spring without much frost, setting the Fowers up for a record year processing 2 million pounds of tart cherries.
The Fowers Fruit Ranch is one of several large orchards in Utah County, which has the specific microclimate needed to grow fruits like pears, cherries, apples, apricots, peaches and more. Utah County is the number one producers of tart cherries in the state, and Utah is one of the top tart-cherry-producing states in the nation.
