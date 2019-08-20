As Tami Balzly walked through the Fowers Fruit Ranch orchard on the last day of the 2019 tart cherry harvest, she breathed deeply.

“This is one of my favorite smells in the whole world,” Balzly said. “People think I’m crazy because I like the smell of diesel fuel with the smell of cherries.”

Balzly’s family has been farming for five generations, and her parents started Fower’s Fruit ranch in 1971. Originally, the orchard was located in Orem, near where Target is now. Once Orem got too populated, they moved the orchard and now grow fruit at locations in Genola and Santaquin for a total of 389 acres of fruit, 180 of which are sweet and tart cherries.

Some of Balzly’s memories growing up are of her family out harvesting cherries together, her dad on the “shaker,” her brother operating the “pan,” herself on the tractor and her mother driving a semi truck.

Having grown up around it, a cherry harvest doesn’t phase Balzly, but to anyone new to cherry farming, the process can be a bit unexpected.

A piece of equipment, aptly called a shaker, latches on to a tree whose branches are heavy with ripe cherries, and starts vigorously shaking it. Before these machines were invented, cherries had to be picked by hand.