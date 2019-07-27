Three miles up Payson Canyon, just over the cattle guard and to the left, stands a gate. Beyond that gate is something special — a “rare gem” as locals call it. A place where carefully carved out trails snake through vast amounts of vegetation, under umbrellas of towering trees and carefully placed tree-bent archways. A place where trickling streams turn into roaring rivers, and where steep hill climbs give views of mountain peaks and valleys for days.

This place is called Forebay, and it is the brainchild of local firefighter, Carey Pierce who, for the past 15 years has spent his own time and resources creating and maintaining this single track trail system. His efforts have not been in vain, as he has built a formation of trails that have been enjoyed by countless locals and travelers. It has been a main practicing place for the local mountain bike team, and ridden and reviewed by utahmountainbiking.com creator Bruce Argyle.

And while several locals have stepped in to help maintain the trails through many organized efforts, it takes more than that to keep these trails safe, environmentally stable and open to the public.

Nobody knows the importance of community support more than Argyle who also played a key role in the development of the popular trail system in Alpine, Lambert Park.

“Often, just one or two highly motivated citizens can get a local trail system started,” he said in an email. “But over the long term, trails require more than just volunteers with shovels. The trend for successful local trail systems is a partnership between local government and a non-profit trail foundation. It’s important that local citizens have a sense of ownership of the trail system, as much of the maintenance of the trail will come through volunteer efforts. It takes all three parts to make this work: involved citizens who love the trails, supportive local government, and an organization dedicated specifically to promoting and maintaining trails.”

Pierce agreed, while also adding the critical role of trail use in the maintaining and longevity of these trail systems.

“These trails are for everyone,” he said. “Being ridden, ran on and hiked up keeps the trails good for continued use as well as establishes the trails as an important part of the community.”

And according to Payson Councilman Doug Welton, established trail systems like Forebay are important to the community.

“From a city standpoint, having official trails like Forebay increases a city’s visibility as a destination,” Welton said. “It is a beautiful piece of land — a gem that can be developed in a way to benefit all residents personally, economically and environmentally. Forebay and trails like it help protect our watershed and provide critical open space that will be needed as our population grows. It is critical to have open space available, particularly accessible open space.”

Now, as Pierce spends another day out on the trails at Forebay, whether with shovel in hand or handlebars between them, he looks toward the future with visions of wonderful hopes and possibilities.

“My hope is that in 50 years from now, people will be so grateful that our generation not only spent time creating the trail system, but saved it for them,” Pierce said. “Working together as a community to build, maintain and responsibly recreate on the trail system brings us closer together with a common purpose. With the population expected to double in 20 years, Forebay will be more valuable to this community than people may realize today.”