The Santaquin museum needs a new roof, and the co-directors of the historic building are hoping they'll be able to raise enough money to preserve not only the building, but the local history that rests inside.
The building, found in downtown Santaquin, was built in 1903, and served as an elementary school until approximately 1985, according to museum co-director Annette Bott. The building was then scheduled to be demolished, until co-founders Donna Bott and Florence Lamb worked to save the building and convert it into a museum in 1990 to teach about Santaquin's history.
Each classroom from the old school was converted into a different themed room. There's an old-timey parlour, a parlour room, a re-creation of historic Santaquin, a room dedicated to Santaquin's mining history and many more. Everything in the museum was either donated or put on loan, mostly by people from the local area. Scrap books with local newspaper clippings and history are also available for visitors to flip through.
"Almost everyone who comes and sees what's in here, they're amazed by what's in here," Bott said. "We have very positive reactions to the building and there's a lot of people glad the building is still here."
Bott and her daughter, co-director Katie Davis, often lead tours for local groups and cub scout groups, with the goal of teaching them history they couldn't learn anywhere else.
"When we talk to the kids, it's not just coming to see what's in a museum," Bott said. "It's like, OK, this is what it was like for (pioneers) and this is what it's like for you."
But currently, the building housing this local history is in need of a new roof — the last roof was put on more than 30 years ago.
Bott said the museum board is currently estimating the cost of a new metal roof with insulation at $125,000, which for a museum with a minuscule budget is a large amount of money.
While Bott said it would be nice to get the money within the next year, it could be longer depending on what sources of funding they can find. They're looking for donations, but also looking into the possibility of grants or some city funds to help out. But even many grants require matching funds, Bott said, so they're going to need to raise some money no matter what.
"Our history matters," Bott said. That's our theme for the year. We want our whole city to realize that our history matters. For Santaquin, since we're not a big town, we only have a few historical buildings left. So we want to make sure that people in town have a place to learn about Santaquin history."
Bott referred to a quote on a plaque hanging in the museum entrance: "He who does not revere the past plays little part in the present and soon finds he has no future."
While not every item in the museum is from the area, the museum still gives kids a chance to learn about how life in Santaquin used to be.
"It's very important to have children growing up learning their history," Bott said. "I don't think what they see and learn here they could find anywhere else."
More information about the Santaquin Chieftain Museum can be found at their Facebook page or at santaquin.org.