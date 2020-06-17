A Utah Valley State College alumnus received national recognition for his work in the real estate industry.
HousingWire’s 2020 Class of Rising Stars listed 50 innovators across the nation within the housing industry on June 1. Of the 50 individuals listed, the recipients come from all sectors of the housing industry, including mortgage, real estate and servicing, and include Highland resident John Stevens.
“It was an incredibly humbling recognition that I received because I don’t do what I do in order to be recognized,” he said. “The only way I was even able to receive this is because I do have a fantastic team that I work with.”
The Rising Star award is voted on by a group of peers within the industry who believe the recipient is an innovative leader who is changing the way consumers buy, sell and finance real estate.
According to HousingWire, narrowing down this year’s candidates was harder and more competitive than in previous years because of the long list of qualified nominees.
Outside of real estate, Stevens has served as the past chair of the Pleasant Grove and Utah County planning commissions, the past board president of the Pleasant Grove Rotary, and has been named an honorary colonel for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Grove Police Department.
His successes, Stevens said, are a result of his past failures. It was because of the trials and failures, he said, that he was able to learn what he has and how he has become who he is today.
Moreover, he said, without the support of his wife who encourages him to never stop working on changing his industry and inspire his work in service to others, he would not be half of the man he is today.
“You do a lot of things in life to make money,” he said. “In order to sleep well at night, it’s the things you do like honorary colonels, like Rotary, like serving on the planning commission — those are the things you do to sleep well at night.”
Stevens discovered that he had made the list of 50 individuals via email, having to keep the secret for weeks on end, even keeping it from his kids.
When Stevens was younger, he approached his father, one of his heroes, and asked him what he should be when he gets older.
“He kind of chuckled, and he said, ‘Whatever you do, find something that people can’t live without,’ ” Stevens recounted. “That’s what took me into real estate, into finance.”
While real estate was what initially piqued his interest, mortgages, specifically, soon took precedence. In the world of real estate, he said, mortgages are always different.
That’s why Stevens became a mortgage professional.
“You could do nothing but 30-year loans every day, but every single person comes in with their separate story, with their separate sets of circumstances,” he said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun. You get to know them, and they become almost like a member of your family.”
After Stevens started his own company, he began to recognize a need in the industry for consumers to have the opportunity to work with people they trusted during the home-buying process.
Stevens noted that when buying a home, consumers are looking for an adviser, not just someone to go to where they are just “another number on the wall.”
In the world of real estate and mortgages, Stevens’ approach seems to be working. In the decade that Stevens has worked in the real estate industry, he has made a name for himself and his company.
Starting out as the youngest president of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers to being named as one of the 40 most Influential Mortgage Professionals for more than seven consecutive years, at the age of 40 years old, Stevens is changing the way consumers and companies work together toward a common goal.
Stevens said, for him, the best approach to his business is by treating personal and business affairs in the same manner. By being sincere and actively working to interact with his clients, Stevens said people are drawn to him and his practices.
“No one wants to be a project,” he said.
Additionally, Stevens said, the real estate industry is in the perfect position to change gears and opt toward human interaction, innovation and integration of technology. In the digital age, the perfect solution to helping consumers isn’t to remain solely in-person or become only online, but a balance of the two.
While trying to revolutionize the real estate industry, however, Stevens said he faced many challenges. Most of these challenges, he said, were companies that didn’t want to change the way they did business.
So Stevens began working with SRE Mortgage Alliance as its chief marketing officer.
SRE Mortgage Alliance is a wholesale lending company that utilizes technology integration to encourage smart home buying. By integrating technology into its business model, SRE Mortgage Alliance allows home buyers to do the bulk of the work online and approach an adviser with potential questions or advice when necessary.
The company specializes in residential home loans, using trademarked Real Property Advisors to bring a human element to e-commerce real estate.
“We live in such a time where people want to be able to automate everything they can, but it’s that human-touch e-commerce that they crave,” Stevens said. “They still want to know that there’s someone there to help them.”
Stevens is now giving back to Utah County college students by serving at the Utah Valley University Center for the Advancement of Leadership program as a mentor. The program, he said, helps students obtain real-world experience and extra designation before graduation, which helps get them in the door as potential employees during the hiring process at various companies.