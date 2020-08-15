A treasure chest full of silver medallions worth $4,000 has been buried in Utah County, and the race to find that chest begins Saturday.
Bryce Byers made the move from Washington to Provo in 1986 to pursue an education at Brigham Young University. Byers graduated with a bachelor of science degree in computer science in 1996 and immediately began working for a local software company, making his way up the corporate ladder until he became the owner.
In 2005, Byers sold the company to JP Morgan and remained on the team until 2015 when he retired. Since then, the father of six has enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up while getting to know his neighbors, specifically Abe Hochstetler.
Hochstetler was raised in an Amish community in Holmes County, Ohio. He left home in 2008 after the death of his wife the year prior, making the cross-country move to Utah in 2013. In 2017, Hochstetler moved himself and his family to Orem.
The neighbors have lived next to each other for years, sharing a fence and a few conversations from time to time. In 2019, Byers approached Hochstetler while he was working on his irrigation to give him some water. That’s when Hochstetler shared his idea with Byers.
Hochstetler had been thinking about how fun it would be to search out lost treasures after falling into a hole of YouTube videos about Montezuma. Shortly after, Hochstetler thought about burying treasure around Utah County for people to find and keep in an effort to help others and uplift people’s spirits.
Hochstetler wanted to help people find the treasure through traditional means, pen and paper, but Byers, who thought the idea was magnificent, wanted to add a new-age element to it by creating an app.
After months of planning and development, Hochstetler and Byers launched Treasure Finders, a GPS-based treasure finding app, that allows users to search for real rewards through clues and adventure. The pair decided to launch the app during the pandemic to offer a fun alternative to staying home for families.
“Right now, with everything going on, it’s just such a safe, wholesome, fun, naturally socially distanced activity,” Byers said.
Users access clues that lead to high-value treasure chests by finding smaller, more common chests. Currently, the app contains over 50 treasure hunts across the county.
Each hunt has a rating beside it to show how other users enjoyed it and what to expect, including an estimated time frame, the attire buccaneers, or users, should wear and the skill level required.
Each hunt has a maximum of five clues, with the hardest clues coming in first. After they complete a stop, and are in the correct location, users hit the “dig for treasure” button to earn their reward.
Local businesses can also participate as merchants. Merchants can have their locations included in a treasure hunt as a stop and the treasures people can earn at merchant stops are coupons to the business.
“Right now, for marketing, the two areas that are creating the most value are experience and location,” Byers said. “What this does is it brings both of those together in one marketing application.”
After a user completes a treasure hunt, which may be eight to 10 stops, they receive an additional clue to help them find the buried treasure.
Additionally, buccaneers who successfully complete three or more treasure hunts are promoted to privateer and have the ability to organize their own hunts within the app that people can participate in and rate.
“For some people it’s just as fun to create a treasure hunt as it is to go and do them,” Byers said.
Privateers also have the ability to earn 10% of the commission the merchants involved in their stops earn during the hunts.
Hochstetler and Byers said they are looking forward to expanding into other counties around the state, and hopefully, one day becoming a nationwide app.
Universities within the county have already started using the Treasure Finders app for their orientations. The universities are organizing treasure hunts with stops including various important places around campus, such as counselor’s offices, libraries and cafeterias.
Students who complete their orientation also will get a clue to help them find the $4,000 treasure.
The duo organized their first treasure hunt in July with the clues starting on July 4. On July 31, Hochstetler got a call.
In every buried chest is a scroll with Hochstetler’s phone number. The winners of the scavenger hunt must give him a call to complete the adventure and receive their reward.
Almost a month later, a young Provo couple had finally found the buried treasure, with an estimated value of $3,300.
The couple began their journey on July 5 on their way home from a trip to St. George when they saw a billboard for the app. At the time, the couple had been looking into fertility treatments to start a family but were having a difficult time finding the ability to financially support the process.
They decided to participate in the treasure hunt in hopes of finding the prize and using it to fund their treatments. The couple started a Google document where their whole family could get involved in helping solve clues and they could keep track of their progress.
Finally, after weeks of searching, the couple narrowed the location to Tibble Fork Reservoir. On their way to the location, however, the couple ran into two other treasure hunters and believed they had found it before their arrival.
Dismayed, the couple headed back to their vehicle before deciding to circle back to the location after calling their families. When the couple returned to the location, they discovered a wooden “P” made out of logs and began digging under a granite rock that had been placed on the side.
Not long after they began, the couple heard the optimistic “clunk” of their shovel hitting buried treasure.
During an interview with Hochstetler, the couple said the adventure had not only brought them a great deal of happiness but it had also brought them closer together.
“I guess I realized it would be fun, but I didn’t know it would help young couples grow closer together or to provide such a great adventure for them,” Hochstetler said.
On Saturday morning, Hochstetler and Byers buried the second treasure check containing $4,000 worth of silver coins somewhere in the Provo area. Clues will begin launching on the Treasure Finders app Saturday.