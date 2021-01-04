She was Blossom and Amy Farrah Fowler, as well as many other characters. Now Mayim Bialik is Kat in the new Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat.”
Kat is a 39-year-old single woman who is constantly hounded by her mother Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) about getting married. But Kat wants to live her life her way, not the way her mother thinks she should live. She retires from teaching to open a cat-themed café. Bialik and her “Big Bang Theory” co-star Jim Parsons are executive producers on this show. The cast and producers recently discussed the show in a virtual press conference with members of the media.
Right off the bat Bialik was asked how it felt starting a series from the beginning instead of joining an already established cast as she had in her last series.
“Well, joining ‘Big Bang Theory’ in the season finale of Season 3 was like coming into the last semester of the last year of high school at a new school where you knew no one and there wasn't even a locker left,” she responded. “ 'Bang Theory’ was a finely oiled machine when I got there, which was really fantastic because there was very little pressure and they already knew exactly what they were doing.”
Bialik continued, “And what we have here is we get to build from the ground up, and Darlene (Hunt, writer and executive producer) has created the best playground ever for us. And besides the fact that we also are just so excited to be working and not in our houses anymore, we have material, and we have characters that we all love to play with, and it's definitely a learning curve for us. We are learning each other. We are learning the system that works best for all of us, but it is a lot more pressure on me, personally; I'll say that. But, also, it's been just such a joy.”
Besides the fun dialogue as well as the subject of this woman unapologetically living her life on her own terms, there are plenty of songs. When Hunt was asked about this, she stated, “We have a Broadway star on our cast, and Mayim is exquisitely talented in all singing and dancing arenas. So, I really wanted to lean into that.”
Bialik, as many of her fans know, is a talented singer as well as an actor. She also has a PhD in neuroscience.
So why did Bialik return to acting when she could have had a career in science?
“I taught neuroscience for about five years after getting my degree,” she said. “And the God's honest truth is I was running out of health insurance, and I went back to acting so that I could literally just get enough insurance to cover my toddler and my infant. And I had never seen ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ It was a day where I nursed my baby like I had been every day for the past, however many days he had been alive. And I went to this audition, and it was a guest spot, possible recurring. I had no idea my life was about to change.”
Bialik was a beloved part of that sitcom and was nominated for several Emmy Awards.
Having been in 203 episodes of “Big Bang Theory” and 114 episodes of “Blossom,” Bialik is hoping her new endeavor yields the same amount of love and entertainment for TV viewers.
“Call Me Kat” premiered Sunday, and now moves to its regular time slot on Thursdays.