1941 — 2020
Joseph Charles Paul of Orem; husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, and educator died on his 79th birthday, June 12, 2020 from natural causes.
Joe was born to William and Ruby Paul on June 12, 1941 in Somerville, New Jersey. Joe was the youngest of two boys and the inquisitive one. Joe had a thirst for knowledge at a noticeably young age. Joe loved to read, and in that reading he gained knowledge of world history. Joe was a master at knowing all things in different countries from around the world. It would not be uncommon for Joe to see a picture in a book and rattle off the place where it was and the reason the picture was of importance. Coming from a man of only traveling to Mexico, this was very impressive.
Joe’s mother and his music teachers at school taught him to love classical music, French and Italian opera, and later Broadway musicals.
Part of his inquisitiveness helped him learn of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joe grew up a Protestant and attended church regularly. Joe’s father was an alcoholic and because of that, he instinctively looked for a better way of life. Joe turned to religion. He sought out many churches and while impressed with many, he never felt an impulse to join.
After high school, Joe started working in a mailroom and befriended a person named John Ahn from Korea. Dad asked if John was a Buddhist one day and John said no, he was a Mormon. Joe asked, “You are what, again?” John said he was of the Mormon faith. Joe noticed John was a very honest, hardworking, and all-around good person. John encouraged Joe to meet with the missionaries and after his hundredth “no” he reached out to the mission home to have some pamphlets sent to him about the church. Naturally, they sent the missionaries with the pamphlets. Joe Paul was baptized at 18 years of age and had his parents’ blessing too.
Joe served an LDS mission to the Northwestern States mission. While on his mission, Joe got to see how active LDS families really worked while serving. Joe was blessed to work with many missionaries, and this helped him come out of his shell. He learned to speak up. Over time, he learned to become an extrovert.
Joe met the love of his life, Della Hernandez in March 1971. Della asked Dad to come over to dinner one evening after noticing him at church. After that first date Dad was WHOOPED! He had been bitten by the “love bug” so to speak. Six weeks later, Joe told Della he would be asking her for her hand in marriage and to have an answer. Once the day arrived, Joe got down on bended knee and asked Della to be his wife. Before Della answered she asked him if he would take her to the Celestial Kingdom, he said yes. Joe’s love for his family is unmatched and felt by each family member.
Joe was an educator by profession and loved to watch young and old learn. He taught for over 25 years in the Alpine School District and was even the “Teacher of the Year” in Duchesne County prior to teaching in Orem. Mr. Paul was a staple in the community. If your child was a student of Mr. Paul’s, they were going to learn how to work! Joe was his students’ number one fan! He had an infectious smile and a laugh you could hear down the school hall. He praised his students up one side and down the other on their accomplishments. Joe was a fun co-worker always kidding with the staff, but when times needed to be serious, he was a friend that lent an ear.
Joe read the scriptures every single day. Joe’s favorite scripture is “For behold, this life is the time to prepare to meet God.” That sums it all up. Joe’s testimony of Jesus Christ is his greatest gift to us all.
Joe Paul is survived by his wife, Della Hernandez Paul; daughters Ruth Griffin (Kevis), and Linda Palepoi (Charles); grandchildren Keili Palepoi, Tate Griffin, Patrick Palepoi, Karah Griffin, and CJ Palepoi; great-grandchild Mary Kennedy Griffin.
The family would like to thank Cove Point Retirement Center and Valeo Hospice for their loving care of Joe Paul.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Orem Cemetery.