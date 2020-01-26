The dream was born far, far away. Brandon Clark was serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Africa. His heart was on gathering people together in good fellowship and friendship. He noticed a cookbook from a world-famous chef in a church member’s house and asked to borrow it. On preparation days, he and his companion enjoyed trying out the recipes from the cookbook. Brandon loved how the good food brought people together.
Upon returning home to Utah County, he started by studying business at UVU. He later went to culinary school and became a chef.
He did well, working for a restaurant company developing Kneaders restaurants. He served as executive pastry chef for awhile and continued upward progress in the company.
Brandon’s dream of building his own special place for people to come together and enjoy fine food in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere was also growing. He developed a business plan.
In the meantime, he met and married Hayley, a smart, friendly woman who was willing to work hard with him to realize his dreams.
His idea was to establish a customer base serving fine casual food from a food truck. When he had a permanent location, he hoped to shift those customers to a permanent location. They watched the classifieds for many months hoping to find a truck they could afford.
In the meantime, Brandon and Hayley gave what they call “pop-up” dinners to test menus. They charged per head for a five course meal served in their apartment complex clubhouse. They laugh about how much money they lost, but at least the market research had value.
“I wanted the food to be excellent quality, all my favorite things.” I wanted to give people wonderful food without all the extra expense of a high-end restaurant. I wanted a place for people to come together and then come back over and over.”
At last a hot dog truck was offered for sale. Brandon watched it for months as the price came down and down. At last, he approached the sellers and asked them to contract for a two-year lease-to-own arrangement. He got his truck.
Brandon named the food truck Kitchen 88. He found locations near businesses where food trucks cluster and got permission to join them. The law requires a certified commissary location for food preparation. Brandon already had a friend who was willing to share commissary space.
Business started very slow, but steadily increased. They began to run out of food regularly. He describes buying $200 worth of food at the grocery store, prepping it, selling that and taking the earnings back to the grocery store, each time buying a little more. “We were trying to feed our family from that money, too. It got really tight.” But it didn’t take too long before the food truck was operating at maximum capacity. Brandon began searching for a permanent location.
Hayley had been working two jobs to keep up with family expenses. They had their first baby during the early food truck days and then another 12 months later.
A happy customer offered Brandon a lease on an ideal permanent location on 500 West in American Fork. After months of renovating the site to fit the fine casual experience, the sit down Kitchen 88 opened its doors on New Years Eve 2019.
The business plan is working and Brandon Clarks dream is coming true. Food truck customers are filling the dining room and bringing friends. “Our motto is ‘The food is about the people.’”
We were at Kitchen 88 for lunch. The food was beautifully presented and tasted delicious. The spacious dining room is well-lit and decorated with fresh flowers. Service is quick. The lunch menu offers a choice of salads with or without meat, and full entrees with sides, with prices ranging between $8 and $13. Next time I’m going to order the steak and mashed potatoes.
For now, Brandon is working 90 hours a week and contemplating the shift from cooking to managing. Eventually, they plan to expand the Kitchen 88 fine casual concept into a variety of locations serving different ethnic menus.
I’m sure their hard work will pay off.
Only in America, God bless it.